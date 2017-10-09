Afternoon Business highlights – October 9 2017

Consumers to verify authenticity of goods as KRA rolls out new excise stamps next month

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is seeking to net Ksh3.6 billion annually from excise tax following introduction of excise stamps on additional products from next month. Manufacturers are required to affix the new generation excise stamps on bottled water, juices, soda, energy drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, food supplements and cosmetics from November 1. The Authority is planning to seal revenue leaks ans well as meet higher collection targets set by the National Treasury.

Kenya Airways bosses resign as restructuring drive gains momentum

Four of Kenya Airways’ top bosses have resigned from their positions, KQ HR Director Sammy Chepkwony has said. In a memo to the airline’s employees, Chepkwony stated that Catherine Moraa (Head of Internal Audit), Lucy Muhiu (Head of Employee Relations), Kevin Kinyanjui (Information Systems Director), and Brian Mbuti (In-flight and Jet Fuel Procurement) have all left the company. The exits come a month after KQ hired five expatriates from Poland to help with the flyer’s turn-around strategy.

Mr Price in plans to sell clothing franchise to Deacons

Mr Price Group Limited, one of the franchisors of Deacons, has approached Deacons with a proposal to purchase the Mr. Price franchise business in Kenya. Company Secretary JLG Maonga said in a notice that Deacons had entered into preliminary negotiations in respect of the sale of Mr price franchised business to Mr Price. Maonga said the firm is committed to expansion and growth and continuously and actively seeking for new opportunities for growth.