News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru woos Mombasa voters with title deeds

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto will today lead Jubilee Party campaigns in the coastal city of Mombasa.During the visit, the duo is expected to issue title deeds to local institutions including public schools and a mosque. Other titles to be issued are that belonging to Mbaraki Nursery and Primary Schools as well as Serani Primary School.Former Mombasa gubernatorial contender Suleiman Shahbal (Jubilee) who spoke ahead of President Kenyatta’s visit said local leaders will continue to support the Jubilee party.

Retail Trade Association condemns looting following NASA demonstrations

The Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) , a regulator for the consumer goods industry, has condemned the looting and destruction witnessed yesterday afternoon by an unidentified mob at Tumaini Supermarkets, Kisumu town Branch. RETRAK is concerned at the increasing frequency and threats that continue to face formal and informal retail sector players. The organisation has called on relevant parties to consider beefing up security for the players in the retail sector during this electoral season.

Kalonzo Musyoka says government withdrawal of security detail is ill intentioned

Wiper party leader and National Super Alliance coalition co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has saidthe government’s recent move to withdraw his security detail and that of Raila Odinga is ill intentioned. Speaking at Kyamalutu Primary School in Kitui County, he added that any physical harm on him or Raila will not deter them from meeting their rivals at the ballot box on October 26.

Business highlights

AfDB moves to provide more financial support to SMEs

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has released its second Trade Finance in Africa survey report: “Trade Finance in Africa: Overcoming Challenges”. Building on the findings of the maiden 2013 survey, this new report (covering the period 2013–2014) goes even further to gauge other aspects of bank-intermediated trade finance, such as the challenges encountered by SMEs and first time trade finance clients. The report recommends that a win-win partnership and a collaborative approach involving development partners is needed to overcome the challenges of access to trade finance faced by financial institutions and the private sector in Africa. SMEs account for only 28% of the banks’ total trade finance portfolio. The relatively low share could be attributed to the higher risk perception associated with this client segment.



Kenya Bureau of Standards urges consumers to utilise shortcode to confirm for product authenticity

Kenyans have been urged to utilize Kenya Bureau of Standards marks of quality and the regulator’s SMS short code (20023) service to authenticate if a product is genuine.While marking the customer service week, the Kenya Bureau of Standards staff across the country educated members of the public on various KEBS services. Led by the organization’s Managing Director, Charles Ongwae, took to the streets of Nairobi to educate Kenyans on KEBS role and mandate and showcasing how to embrace standards for quality life.

LC Waikiki, Sironka, Oaks and Corks, and Bectrum Trade International join Nairobi Garage team

The Nairobi Garage,a leading startup incubator and tech development space, has introduced its latest members: LC Waikiki, Sironka, Oaks and Corks and finally, Bectrum Trade International. The move further cements Kenya’s undisputed title as East Africa’s Silicon Savannah.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks clash ends in a stalemate

AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks ended their clash in a stalemate. yesterday. The Kenyan Premier League clash was held at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, leaving fans somewhat disappointed.

World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo to retire in December

Andrea Pirlo says he intends to retire at the end of the season following the conclusion of his contract at New York City in December.The 2006 World Cup winner, 38, has spent the last three years with City but has featured in just 15 of the club’s 32 games this season.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger scoffs at possibility of Barcelona joining Premier League

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger does not believe Barcelona could play in the Premier League if Catalonia ever gains independence from Spain. Tensions over the Spanish government’s response to the Catalan independence referendum have led some – including Catalonia sports minister Gerard Figueras – to suggest Barca could one day play in the English top flight.