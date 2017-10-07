News headlines

News highlights

Stop making unreasonable demands, EU, US tells NASA and Jubilee parties

The European Union and the United States have told Kenya’s top rival political parties that unreasonable demands, threats of boycott or attempts to change electoral regulation are to be avoided. The two entities have warned against attempts by the political class to undermine the forthcoming repeat presidential election. The union urged both the Jubilee Party and the National Super Alliance (NASA) to support the poll agency as it prepares for the fresh presidential election scheduled for October 26.

You have the markings of dictators, DP William Ruto tells opposition party

Leading figures of the NASA opposition party all have the signs of dictators and do not stand for democracy, Deputy President William Ruto has claimed. Speaking in Meru during his Jubilee party’s ongoing campaign, he added that the list of institutions and issues the opposition has said it has trouble with is endless starting with commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the IEBC secretariat, the contract for printing of ballots, the contract for ICT for the election and even Parliament.“Are they democrats of any shade? If you are opposed to everything then you are a dictator,” the DP said.

Raila team vows to hold demos on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition will hold protests at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission headquarters on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the party said in a letter to Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome. NASA CEO, Norman Magaya says that the coalition will hold peaceful demonstration to push for resignation of IEBC officials accused of mismanaging the August 8 elections.

Business highlights

ERC mulls over setting uniform fuel prices countrywide

A new study has Kenya’s Energy Regulatory Commission considering the possibility of introducing either uniform or equitable fuel prices countrywide. The Petroleum Institute of East Africa claims that a complete review of the fuel pricing formula should be carried out every three years. PIEA chairman Powell Maimba said yesterday at the launch of the third quarter Petroleum Industry Market Report that there was need to re-assess the adequacy of the elements composing and forming the price structures.

Maize farmers urge Agriculture Ministry to float beeter prices

Maize farmers in Kenya’s North Rift Valley region have asked the Ministry of Agriculture to announce the buying prices for this season’s harvest. The farmers want the government to purchase the produce for more than Ksh3,000 per 90-kilogramme bag (offered last season) due to increased production costs following the outbreak of Fall Armyworm that damaged almost half their crop.