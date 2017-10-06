Sports highlights – October 6 2016

Manager Gareth Southgate wants support for England players after World Cup qualification

Gareth Southgate has called on England supporters to back his young team after they secured World Cup qualification. Harry Kane’s late winner earned a 1-0 victory for England over Slovenia at Wembley, which booked their place at next year’s tournament in Russia. Southgate acknowledged he knows “exactly where they must improve” after an uninspiring performance, but the England boss believes his team will get better as the competition approaches.

Germany secure 3-nil victory as team eases past Northern Ireland to qualify

Germany booked their place at Russia 2018 with a classy 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park. Sebastian Rudy’s rocket put the world champions ahead inside two minutes before Sandro Wagner underlined their dominance with a fine second midway through the first half. Northern Ireland steadied after the break, and asked real questions of Germany as Conor Washington struck the bar, but Joshua Kimmich wrapped up a convincing victory four minutes from time before Josh Magennis pulled one back with the final kick of the game.

AFC Leopards to undergo major face-lift

AFC Leopards Head Coach Robert Matano has disclosed that the team is set to undergo a major face-lift at the end of the season as he seeks to bolster the squad with quality players to ensure they don’t struggle in 2018 as they have this season. Matano, who joined the team in mid-season, has said the team has lacked the relevant quality to compete with the rest of the teams hence their struggle.