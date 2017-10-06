Sarova Mara Game Camp gets Environmental awards for Sustainable Travel and Tourism 2017

The Sarova Mara Game camp has won two coveted environmental trophies from World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Kenya. The hotel was pronounced winner of the Waste Water Management 2017 and the 1st runners up of the Waste Oil Management 2017. The WWF-Kenya recognized Sarova Mara for best practices on environment with Sarova Mara wetland system voted best in the Maasai Mara region. These wins were after thorough laboratory analysis, impromptu inspections amongst other strict parameters.

The Mara Basin is a fragile ecosystem that is critical to the Kenyan Economy and therefore must be protected. There are more 200 tourist facilities that depend on the Mara for their business and generate tons of waste that if not well managed might threaten the existence of wildlife and the lives of more than 1 million people who depend on the Mara River for their livelihoods.

“It is for this reason that WWF – Kenya partnered with Mara Sarova to improve their waste management through adoption of the constructed wetland system that basically cleans waste water before it is released back to the environment. In June this year, an audit of waste management systems in the Mara was conducted by different partners including the National government through the water resources management authority. Mara Sarova emerged the best in waste water management and 2nd in waste oil management and waste,”

said WWF-Kenya Project Officer Ken Bwire.

Sarova group of hotels, apart from offering Refreshing African Hospitality, aims to lower its carbon footprint by preserving and conserving the environment.

“We appreciate the commitment from the management and staff of Sarova towards ensuring that we conserve the Mara and hope that other facilities will emulate the good work,”

Bwire concluded.