Newspaper summaries – October 6 2017

Daily Nation

Guide me on result form errors, Chebukati asks Supreme Court

Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has asked the Supreme Court to urgently clarify whether he is allowed to correct errors in result forms from constituencies before declaring the winner of the presidential race or not. Mr Chebukati says the September 1 judgment of the Supreme Court nullifying the August 8 presidential election has left him in a difficult legal position and at risk of being in contempt of the court.

Police ordered to stop harassing Joho over academic papers

The State has been stopped from arresting and prosecuting Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho over his academic credentials. The High Court further stopped police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General from continued harassment of the ODM deputy party leader concerning the papers.

Rift in LSK over Supreme Court registrar Nyaiyaki probe

Differences have emerged at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after the society’s vice president Faith Waigwa contradicted the position taken by Isaac Okero on investigations against Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki. Mr Okero, who is the LSK President, had written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) faulting the agency over the probe against Ms Nyaiyaki. However, Mr Waigwa wrote to EACC Chairperson Eliud Wabukala stating that the position taken by Mr Okero was not common ground among LSK Council Members, and that they were not consulted before the letter was written.

The Standard

MCAs argue amendments would lead to huge deficit in budget

A rift is brewing at the county assembly over Governor Mike Sonko’s decision to scrap licence fees for small-scale traders. During his address at the opening of the second county assembly, the governor expressed his intention to amend the Public Finance Act to pave the way for cutting operational costs for small-scale traders among other things.

City Hall revenue doubles as Governor Sonko crackdown intensifies

The city county revenue has gone up in the wake of a crackdown on cartels who are accused of siphoning money from the coffers. In the first two weeks of September 2017, cash collection rose from just below Sh200 million to Sh467 million as the county moved to seal loopholes that facilitated sleaze.

DPP orders police to probe Raila, Kalonzo over threat to boycott October 26 repeat polls

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has given the police 21 days to investigate Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka over their remarks that there would be no elections on October 26. This followed a complaint to the DPP by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui on behalf of Samuel Waweru Gikuru.

The Star

Judiciary, EACC in standoff over ‘forged’ papers

Allegations of forged documents in the presidential petition are pitting the Judiciary against the police, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions. At the heart of this standoff is the validity of the Supreme Court judgment â€” and the documents forming its basis â€” that overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reelection. A rerun is set for October 26. Was that 4-2 judgment on September 1 based on accurate documents, or were they forged to discredit the election and favour the petitioner, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga?

Returning officers ‘will physically deliver results’

Constituency returning officers will now be required to physically deliver presidential results to the national tallying centre, embattled IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba has said. Chiloba said the officers from the 290 constituencies will be required to deliver Forms 34A and Forms 34B to chairman Wafula Chebukati. Jubilee and NASA are in a standoff over proposed amendments to election laws, among them provision for manual transmission of results.

Poll law team sends Chebukati away for ‘acting unilaterally

Electoral agency chairman Wafula Chebukati was yesterday turned away by the joint committee on Election Laws amendment after members claimed that he was not representing memoranda on behalf of the Commission. Chebukati who appeared alone before the committee chaired by MPs Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo) and William Cheptumo (Baringo North) was dismissed after the committee found out that he had solely appended his signature in the memoranda. The lawmakers said that Chebukati ought to have been accompanied by several officials and the memoranda signed accordingly by the majority of the commissioners to ascertain that it was drafted upon a consensus.

Business Daily

MPs’ allowances, travel hit in deep budget cuts

MPs’ office rent, committee allowances and legislators travel have been hit hard by Treasury’s Sh9.9 billion cut of Parliament’s budget in what the lawmakers’ employers warns will halt House business. The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has opposed the Treasury’s massive cuts on the House spending and asked a special committee reviewing the supplementary budget to reject it in total. The Treasury has reduced the annual budget for Parliament from Sh21.2 billion to Sh17.4 billion to save money for a fresh presidential election, drought and enhanced free secondary education among others.

Kenya faces costly maize imports from April 2018

Kenya faces maize imports from April next year to cover for a shortfall of about five million bags from the long rains season, a new study by Egerton University’s Tegemeo Institute showed, pointing to potential steep climbs in consumer prices of the commodity. The institute said a projected harvest of 32 million bags of maize from the long rains season would only service the country’s consumption demands until April. This means the country will have to import maize to service demand from April to August next year.

Kenyan firms risk higher cybercrime

Deeper Internet penetration and growing mobile-based products have exposed Kenyan companies to bigger threats of cybercrime, experts at audit and consult firm Ernst & Young (EY) say. Kenyan firms are increasingly investing in mobile and digital innovations as an efficient and cost-effective way of reaching customers, buoyed by rising Internet penetration. Internet penetration, largely driven by use of smartphones, stood at 65.8 per cent, or 29.4 million subscriptions in June, latest data from Communications Authority of Kenya shows. EY’s Cybersecurity Leader Advisory Services Ltd Samresh Ramjith said the trend however presents a downside of rising cybercrime risk.