News headlines

News highlights

NASA is trying to divide you, Uhuru tells voters

President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated the NASA opposition party for allegedly spreading false tribal narratives in a bid to manipulate voters. Speaking in Sameta in Kisii County, the President said the opposition is controlled by a small clique of self-serving individuals who constantly engage in propaganda to deceive Kenyans. He stated that those leading the opposition have been deceiving the people of Kisii and Nyamira. The President challenged the opposition to show any individual from the Abagusii in their own leadership structure instead of engaging in falsehoods about his Jubilee party.

Traders displaced as fire engulfs Gikomba Market for the second time in two months

A fire in Gikomba Market has left traders displaced destroying millions worth of property this morning. The fire department was dispatched to the scene this morning to contain the situation. Gikomba, the biggest open air market in the region, is a source of livelihood for many traders. This is the second fire to hit the market since an inferno was witnessed in September this year.

October election to cost taxpayers an extra Ksh2 billion, says Parliamentary Committee

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) needs an additional Ksh3.7 billion on top of the Ksh10 billion allocation for the October 26 presidential poll, the organisation’s CEO Ezra Chiloba has said. Chiloba told a parliamentary committee looking into the supplementary budget that the additional funds are meant to cater for the KIEMS upgrade and additional wages to be paid to over 300,000 polling clerks who will be hired. The committee led by Kipkelion East MP Joseph Limo said they would only recommend an additional Ksh2 billion.

Business highlights

African insurer Allianz joins top 50 most valuable global brands

For the seventh consecutive year, Allianz has climbed the Interbrand ranking of the 100 most valuable brands in the world. The Allianz brand came in 49th in this year’s “Best Global Brands Ranking”, increasing the brand value by 6 percent. “It’s better to lead change than to be led by it. We are transforming a traditional financial group into an agile company by experimenting with new technologies and ways of working. New forms of collaboration and partnerships have proven invaluable”, said Jean-Marc Pailhol, Head of Group Market Management & Distribution at Allianz SE. Allianz started its rise with a brand value of US$4.9 billion in 2010 and its 2017 growth momentum is similar to brands such as Google, SAP and Gucci, according to the study. Allianz now posts a brand value of US$10.6 billion for 2017.

AfDB issues its first “Light Up and Power Africa” theme Bond

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has issued the first “Light Up and Power Africa” Bond for SEK 733 million (approximately JPY 10 billion) sold to the Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, the sole investor in the transaction. The “Light Up and Power Africa” Bond supports AfDB’s ambition to achieve an important goal of realizing Africa’s energy potential and bridging the continent’s energy deficit. Over 645 million Africans have no access to energy. The electricity access rate for African countries is just over 40 percent, the lowest in the world. This undermines efforts to lift Africans out of poverty. Access to energy is crucial for the attainment of health and education outcomes, reducing the cost of doing business, unlocking economic potential, and creating jobs. Over 90% of Africa’s primary schools lack electricity while 600,000 Africans die each year due to a lack of clean cooking energy. Insufficient energy access handicaps the operations of hospitals and emergency services; compromises educational attainment; and drives up the cost of doing business.

Sports highlights

Manager Gareth Southgate wants support for England players after World Cup qualification

Gareth Southgate has called on England supporters to back his young team after they secured World Cup qualification. Harry Kane’s late winner earned a 1-0 victory for England over Slovenia at Wembley, which booked their place at next year’s tournament in Russia. Southgate acknowledged he knows “exactly where they must improve” after an uninspiring performance, but the England boss believes his team will get better as the competition approaches.

Germany secure 3-nil victory as team eases past Northern Ireland to qualify

Germany booked their place at Russia 2018 with a classy 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park. Sebastian Rudy’s rocket put the world champions ahead inside two minutes before Sandro Wagner underlined their dominance with a fine second midway through the first half. Northern Ireland steadied after the break, and asked real questions of Germany as Conor Washington struck the bar, but Joshua Kimmich wrapped up a convincing victory four minutes from time before Josh Magennis pulled one back with the final kick of the game.

AFC Leopards to undergo major face-lift

AFC Leopards Head Coach Robert Matano has disclosed that the team is set to undergo a major face-lift at the end of the season as he seeks to bolster the squad with quality players to ensure they don’t struggle in 2018 as they have this season. Matano, who joined the team in mid-season, has said the team has lacked the relevant quality to compete with the rest of the teams hence their struggle.