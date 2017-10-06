Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru orders investigation into Gikomba fire, says market will be rebuilt as soon as possible

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for investigations to establish the cause of a fire that razed Gikomba market this morning. The head of State said security agencies should move with speed to investigate the cause of the fire, and those believed to be behind the criminal act would face the full force of the law. Uhuru added that the market will be rebuilt so that traders can start their business as soon as possible.

Looters take to the streets in Nyanza Province following anti-IEBC protests

Looters today broke into Tumaini Supermarket and vandalized water pipes belonging to Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco) in Nyanza Province. Reports indicate that protesting youth broke the windows and main entrance of the supermarket, attacked staff before looting. The attacks follow demonstrations held in parts of the country by National Super Alliance coalition supporters.

Malaria outbreak expands to five Counties

The Ministry of Health has reported 733 cases of Malaria in Marsabit, Lamu, Turkana, Baringo, lower West Pokot and Kakuma refugee camp. The government body notes that another 295 people have been treated and discharged in various county hospitals, as the Ministry moves to contain the outbreak. The county with the highest number of casualties is Marsabit with about 26 deaths, Council of Governors Chairman Josephat Nanok has confirmed.

Jubilee Party rallies Meru Voters, calls for unity

We are clear on what we want to achieve for Kenyans as Jubilee; a transformed and united country

Business highlights

SMEs set to benefit from Ksh9 billion CBA loan

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed a Ksh9.2 billion financial package aimed at supporting SMEs and local corporates in infrastructure, tradable and other transformative sector transactions in Kenya. The deal comprises a Ksh5.1 billion Line of Credit and Ksh4.1 billion Trade Finance Line of Credit (TFLoC) with Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA). AfDB Director General for the East Africa Regional Hub Gabriel Negatu said the financial package will provide liquidity support for CBA to expand financing in a bid to enhance job creation and facilitate financial access to businesses.

State looks into financing infrastructure projects through tolls

Kenya is looking into introducing tolls as one of the ways of financing infrastructural projects and has earmarked some roads. A new report from investment services group, Fusion Capital indicates that infrastructure projects could be packaged as financial instruments and if structured as infrastructure bond, there will be an added advantage as infrastructure Bonds in Kenya are interest free.

Boda boda business driving increase in motorcycle imports

As many as 126,822 motorcycles were imported in the first half of this year, up from 70,770 units imported in the same period last year, new data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics(KNBS) has shown. According to the Bureau, the value of imported motorcycles went up 74.43% to Ksh7.2 billion in the first half of this year from Ksh4.1 billion the previous year in the review period. The move comes after the National Treasury lifted a Ksh10,000 tax on motorcycle imports last year following lobbying by dealers and manufacturers.

Sports Highlights

Midfielder Andres Iniesta signs lifetime contract with Barcelona

Andres Iniesta has signed a new “lifetime” contract at Barcelona which will keep him at the club for the remainder of his career. The midfielder, 33, has made 639 appearances for Barcelona, a number only surpassed by Xavi’s club record of 767. He joined the club in September 1996 at the age of 12 and has scored 55 goals after making his first-team debut in October 2002.

English Forward Harry Kane among Premier League goalscorers for Player of the Month

Harry Kane’s six-goal September sees him lead a list of the Premier League’s most lethal finishers up for the Player of the Month award. Big-money signings Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) and Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) each scored four goals during the month and join the Tottenham forward, who had gone his third August in a row without finding the net.

NFL quarterback Cam Newton apologises for sexist comment

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has apologised for a comment he made to a female reporter. Newton, 28, said it was “funny to hear a female” talk about football when questioned by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the US-based Charlotte Observer. In a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday, he said: “My word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. If you are a person who took offence then I sincerely apologise to you.”