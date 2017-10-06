Business highlights – October 6 2017

African insurer Allianz joins top 50 most valuable global brands

For the seventh consecutive year, Allianz has climbed the Interbrand ranking of the 100 most valuable brands in the world. The Allianz brand came in 49th in this year’s “Best Global Brands Ranking”, increasing the brand value by 6 percent. “It’s better to lead change than to be led by it. We are transforming a traditional financial group into an agile company by experimenting with new technologies and ways of working. New forms of collaboration and partnerships have proven invaluable”, said Jean-Marc Pailhol, Head of Group Market Management & Distribution at Allianz SE. Allianz started its rise with a brand value of US$4.9 billion in 2010 and its 2017 growth momentum is similar to brands such as Google, SAP and Gucci, according to the study. Allianz now posts a brand value of US$10.6 billion for 2017.

Isuzu EA celebrates Berlin Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge

Truck and bus manufacturer Isuzu East Africa (Isuzu EA) yesterday hosted Eliud Kipchoge for a welcome breakfast at Nairobi’s Ole Sereni Hotel to celebrate his recent win at the 2017 Berlin Marathon. Speaking at the event, Isuzu EA Managing Director Rita Kavashe, emphasized the importance of celebrating and honouring Kenyan athletes as it boosts their morale and encourages them to work harder. Kavashe also assured Mr Kipchoge that the company will keep its promise of rewarding him with a Luxury Isuzu Dmax when he breaks the world record in any future international marathon that he will participate in. Kipchoge last month signed a brand ambassador partnership with Isuzu EA worth Ksh15 million to become the Isuzu Dmax Brand Ambassador. Through the partnership, Eliud Kipchoge received an Isuzu Dmax Double Cab pick-up for use during training and family activities.

AfDB issues its first “Light Up and Power Africa” theme Bond

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has issued the first “Light Up and Power Africa” Bond for SEK 733 million (approximately JPY 10 billion) sold to the Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, the sole investor in the transaction. The “Light Up and Power Africa” Bond supports AfDB’s ambition to achieve an important goal of realizing Africa’s energy potential and bridging the continent’s energy deficit. Over 645 million Africans have no access to energy. The electricity access rate for African countries is just over 40 percent, the lowest in the world. This undermines efforts to lift Africans out of poverty. Access to energy is crucial for the attainment of health and education outcomes, reducing the cost of doing business, unlocking economic potential, and creating jobs. Over 90% of Africa’s primary schools lack electricity while 600,000 Africans die each year due to a lack of clean cooking energy. Insufficient energy access handicaps the operations of hospitals and emergency services; compromises educational attainment; and drives up the cost of doing business.