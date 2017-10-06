Afternoon sports highlights – October 6 2017

Safari Sevens called off due to tense political climate

The Kenya Rugby Union has called off this year’s Safari Sevens rugby event due to the current political climate. The tournament had been scheduled for November 2 to November 5, just a week after the October 26 presidential election. The Union said in a statement earlier today that after considering alternative dates and, after consultations with both internal and external stakeholders “as a result of mounting challenges and uncertainty in the prevailing political climate, the Local Organizing Committee have advised the KRU Board it would be prudent to postpone the event.”

Argentina risks missing out on World Cup

Argentina are in danger of missing their first World Cup since 1970 after they were held to a goalless draw against Peru on Thursday. Even a sell-out home crowd in Buenos Aires’ La Bombonera was not enough to rally Lionel Messi’s side, who slipped further down the South America qualifying table. Boca Juniors striker Dario Benedetto was given his first full debut in attack alongside Papu Gomez but they were unable to break the deadlock.

Scotland used underhanded tricks to beat us, says Slovakia Head Coach

Slovakia head coach Jan Kozak has claimed his side were subjected to underhand tactics during their unsuccessful trip to Scotland. The Slovaks had Robert Mak sent off early on in their World Cup qualifier at Hampden and lost 1-0 to the Scots. When asked about the red card, Kozak hinted at a wider issue around what was a must-not-lose match for the Slovaks.