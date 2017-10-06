Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

DPP Tobiko orders Raila, Kalonzo investigated over presidential election boycott

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka for declaring that there will be no election on October 26 and intimidating the IEBC. This follows a petition by voter Samuel Waweru Gikuru to the DPP, who claims that the statements made by the two leaders amount to criminal offences The probe should be completed in 21 days upon which the file will be submitted to the DPP office for perusal and appropriate directions.

Degree holders eligible for post of IEBC Chairperson

Clause 4 of the Election Law (Amendment) Bill proposes that any person holding a degree “in public administration, public finance, governance, electoral management, social science, or law” from a recognized university is eligible for the position of IEBC Chairman. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has accepted this among six proposed amendments to election laws even as it vehemently opposed changes which seek to remove the requirement that the Commission Chairperson have a legal background. While appearing before a Joint Parliamentary Committee considering public views on the proposed changes, IEBC led by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati argued that the head of the electoral agency needed to be a person equivalent to a judge of the Supreme Court as currently provided for in law given the complex legal procedures required to manage an election.

NASA, Jubilee principals engage in mudslinging contest

Principals of the National Super Alliance coalition and the Jubilee Party are engaged in a fresh mudslinging contest as major players are yet again at each others’ throats. Jubilee Party Secretary General has compares NASA’s recent anti-IEBC protests as acts of terrorism. NASA Head of Secretariat Norman Magaya has, on his part, called Tuju’s statement a barbaric argument that cannot fly in the face of modern democracy.

Business highlights

Number of Nairobi residents earning Ksh300,000 a month set to double in ten years

The number of Nairobi households with annual incomes of US$35,000 (Ksh3.6 million) to US$70,000 (Ksh7,200 000) in Nairobi will more than double between 2017 and 2027, according to a research paper dubbed The Global Cities 2018 report. This 110% increase will see the number of households earning at least Ksh300,000 a month double within the next decade.

London-based infrastructure development firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Two subsidiaries of the London-based multilateral Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) GuarantCo and InfraCo, have opened their first Africa office in Nairobi. InfraCo Africa’s Chairman Brian Count says the move will create opportunities to leverage the complementary work of the two companies working with the private sector to deliver more infrastructure for East and Southern Africa. Additionally, the two companies will enhance PIDG’s engagement with local markets, originate new deals and mobilise private capital for the company. GuarantCo was established by PIDG in 2006 to encourage infrastructure development in low-income countries, through the provision of credit guarantees that enable infrastructure projects to raise debt finance.

Tax free sugar imports likely to pull down local prices

A State-backed move to import duty free sugar and milk powder is likely to pull down local prices for both the commodities, stakeholders have said. The government has extended the duty-free importation of the two producrs due to an ongoing shortage. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, isaid imported sugar and milk powder will be duty-free for an extended period. He added that exemption on duty payable for imported milk powder, which was to end July 31, has also been extended to November 30.

Sports highlights

Argentina risks missing out on World Cup

Argentina are in danger of missing their first World Cup since 1970 after they were held to a goalless draw against Peru on Thursday. Even a sell-out home crowd in Buenos Aires’ La Bombonera was not enough to rally Lionel Messi’s side, who slipped further down the South America qualifying table. Boca Juniors striker Dario Benedetto was given his first full debut in attack alongside Papu Gomez but they were unable to break the deadlock.

New report warns of increasing risk ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup

There is an increasing political risk that Qatar may not host the World Cup in 2022, says to a confidential report examining the risks surrounding the project. The study by management consultants Cornerstone Global assesses the impact of the current diplomatic crisis between the tiny, gas-rich emirate and its neighbours. The document warns construction companies working on the country’s $200 billion (Ksh20.7 trillion) infrastructure programme that it is a “high-risk project”.

Scotland used underhanded tricks to beat us, says Slovakia Head Coach

Slovakia head coach Jan Kozak has claimed his side were subjected to underhand tactics during their unsuccessful trip to Scotland. The Slovaks had Robert Mak sent off early on in their World Cup qualifier at Hampden and lost 1-0 to the Scots. When asked about the red card, Kozak hinted at a wider issue around what was a must-not-lose match for the Slovaks.