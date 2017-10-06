Afternoon business highlights – October 6 2017

Number of Nairobians earning Ksh300,000 a month set to double in ten years

The number of Nairobi households with annual incomes of US$35,000 (Ksh3.6 million) to US$70,000 (Ksh7,200 000) in Nairobi will more than double between 2017 and 2027, according to a research paper dubbed The Global Cities 2018 report. This 110% increase will see the number of households earning at least Ksh300,000 a month double within the next decade.

London-based infrastructure development firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Two subsidiaries of the London-based multilateral Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) GuarantCo and InfraCo, have opened their first Africa office in Nairobi. InfraCo Africa’s Chairman Brian Count says the move will create opportunities to leverage the complementary work of the two companies working with the private sector to deliver more infrastructure for East and Southern Africa. Additionally, the two companies will enhance PIDG’s engagement with local markets, originate new deals and mobilise private capital for the company.

Tax free sugar imports likely to pull down local prices

A State-backed move to import duty free sugar and milk powder is likely to pull down local prices for both the commodities, stakeholders have said. The government has extended the duty-free importation of the two producrs due to an ongoing shortage. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, isaid imported sugar and milk powder will be duty-free for an extended period. He added that exemption on duty payable for imported milk powder, which was to end July 31, has also been extended to November 30.