World javelin champion Julius Yego relishing the chance to meet hero Thierry Henry

Former World javelin champion Julius Yego is relishing the prospect of meeting footballing icon Thierry Henry when the star comes to Kenya in two month’s time.

Yego who two years ago in Beijing China won the historic gold medal in the men’s javelin says the Henry coming to Kenya is a great thing for the sport.

“I have grown supporting Arsenal while having the opportunity to witness Henry at his peak. He remains one of the greatest player for the club,” Yego told SportPesa news On Wednesday evening.

“We have had great football players coming to Kenya recently, even one of the best coaches in Jose Mourinho, It shows how much the outside world regards Kenya highly,” the man who managed a monster throw of 92.72m for the title in the Chinese capital two years ago stated.

The Olympic silver medallist concern is that the country and the ministry of sports in not taking sports and football in particular much attention, in efforts to raise more footballers.

“In all fairness, there should be more Victor Wanyama’s, we have the potential to produce many, unfortunately, the sports ministry is not doing enough in my opinion,” the former Africa champion remarked.

The remarks of commonwealth winners comes after beer brand Guinness is announced a major new partnership with the legendary footballer, Thierry Henry; an international football icon of the highest caliber.

As part of the brand’s Made of Black programme, the brand will be will be working with Henry to celebrate the unique passion of African fans and their Made of Black spirit, and giving Kenyan football fans the chance to meet the former Arsenal Centre Forward when he visits Kenya.

“I hope I will get the opportunity to meet him and tell him there are great arsenal fans in the country,” Yego added.

Henry is famous for his time at English Premier League Club Arsenal where he was part of a team that won two league titles and three FA Cups as well as leading his team to the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final in his role as captain. Named Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year twice, and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year three times, Thierry Henry enriched the football viewing experience for all fans of the sport.

He will work with Guinness in Kenya and across Africa to shine a light on those who demonstrate their Made of Black spirit.

This season, Guinness will be celebrating and uniting passionate football fans and rewarding them through incredible football experiences that only Guinness can provide. This will include Fanzone activations for thousands of fans across the country with live football and music experiences. In addition, Guinness will continue to sponsor EPL broadcasts through DSTV ensuring that all football fans can continue to follow their passion with friends and family over a cold Guinness in their homes or at their favourite bar.

Between 3rd October and 8th December 2017, EABL is giving football lovers a chance to meet Thierry Henry in an exciting new consumer promotion – Be a Front Row Fan. Look out for special promotional bottles of Guinness, check under the crown and you could win airtime, free bottles of Guinness or stand a chance to win a share of KSH 50 million cash prizes. In addition, some lucky Kenyans will have a chance to join Thierry Henry in the ultimate fanzone experience when he is in Kenya.

Commenting on the partnership, Thierry Henry said, “I am so excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guinness. The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to. This will be my first visit to Kenya and I have heard a lot about the huge passion for football that exists there. I can’t wait to arrive and meet all of the dedicated football fans and hear their stories.”

Ms. Janice Kemoli, Head of Beer, Kenya Breweries Limited added, “We are really excited to be working with such a football legend this year. Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game, he worked hard to demonstrate and his skill and ability; ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of Black. He is an inspirational ambassador for our Made of Black campaign.”