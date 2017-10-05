State to buy maize from farmers this harvest season in bid to boost food security and maintain affordable flour prices

The government will buy all maize offered for sale by farmers the 2017/18 season in a bid to boost food security and sustain affordable price for maize flour, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.
Speaking when he officially opened this year’s Nairobi International Trade Fair at the Jamhuri Park Showground on Wednesday, the President assured that his administration will not waiver in its effort to cushion consumers against high food prices.
The Head of State cited access to credit as a major factor constraining the farming business.
He stated that the government will spend Ksh6 billion to subsidize maize to make the staple food affordable to Kenyans.
The President said the money will be used to buy all the maize offered for sale by farmers this season under the Government’s Strategic Food Reserve programme to boost food security and sustain affordable price for maize flour.
"To boost our food security and sustain affordable price for maize flour, the Government will buy under the Strategic Food Reserve, all the maize offered for sale by our farmers during this 2017/18 season. For this purpose, we have programmed to spend Ksh6 billion."
“As a caring Administration, we had to take steps to cushion consumers against the high food prices. In this regard, we instituted and successfully implemented a subsidized maize flour programme that lowered the price of a 2kg packet of maize flour from Ksh150 to Ksh90,” the President said.
The President underscored his administration’s commitment to boost the country’s food security by transforming agriculture from subsistence to commercial, market oriented farming.
