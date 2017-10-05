Sports highlights – October 5 2017

Striker Harry Kane not ruling out Tottenham exit

Harry Kane insists he is happy with Tottenham but refused to rule out a move abroad later in his career. The in-form striker will captain England in a World Cup Qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday at Wembley. That is a mark of the progress Kane has made in recent seasons, and demonstrates his importance to club and country.

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus says he would give away all his money to be fit again

Marco Reus says he would give away all the money he has earned from football to be fit again and admits he would consider a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the future. The 28-year-old is expected to be out until early next year after tearing his cruciate ligament as Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the German Cup final in May. Previously, Reus missed Germany’s World Cup winning campaign in 2014 with torn ankle ligaments, and suffered a groin injury which ruled him out of Euro 2016, before sustaining a heel problem in November and a torn hamstring in March.

Standard Chartered Marathon postponed to November due to Presidential race

The Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon due on October 29, has been postponed to late November due to the repeat Presidential election set for October 26. The organisers said the revised date is to give runners ample time to participate in both the election and the marathon. The event, touted as Kenya’s highest profile marathon, is the only regional road race recognised by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).