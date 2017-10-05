New Pay TV operator unveils first ever ‘Pay- as- you-watch’ TV bouquet in Kenya

Econet Media has unveiled its satellite bouquet Kwesé TV in Kenya. Arguably amongst the best entertainment and sports bouquets currently in the market, Kwesé TV will be banking on its premium programming and innovative flexible payment model to penetrate the competitive Kenyan market. Kwesé TV is currently available both in urban centres and rural areas throughout the country and includes a free 30 day subscription for new subscribers.

Kenyans will be familiar with Kwesé’s free-to-air sports channel, Kwesé Free Sports which launched here last year. The launch of Kwese TV introduces the full offering to the market, bringing its fantastic entertainment programming to the Kenyan market. Kenyan viewers want a fresh alternative, and can now look forward to exclusive internationally acclaimed and popular channels such as DreamWorks, CNN, DTX, VICELAND and Diddy’s REVOLT as well as first-to-market content and popular televisions shows to cater to every viewing appetite. Kwesé TV’s programming line-up also includes local free-to-air channels such as KTN KBC and NTV, with additional channels to be made available in due course.

Kwesé is truly multi-platform and multi-screen broadcaster which gives subscribers access to the full spectrum of programming on Kwesé TV across multiple platforms including TV and mobile. Its 60+ channels of premium entertainment and sports programming can be accessed on the Kwesé’s satellite set-top-box (decoder) available at all Kwesé branded stores (throughout the county) and online via the Kwesé eStore and Jumia. Customers can find their nearest store by simply sending the word ‘Kwese’ to 40150.

Kwesé’s appeal is not only its world-class content. It has innovated to bring to market Kenya’s first ever “pay as you watch” payment model. This flexible payment option gives subscribers the choice between purchasing 3, 7 and 30 day passes to its full channel bouquet. Never before has such premium content been available for as little as 475 KES*.

“Kenya is an important market for us and we are excited to bring our full offering here. Our multi-platform model ensures that we provide entertainment and sports content anytime and anywhere at no extra cost,” said Kennedy Ojung’a, General Manager for Kwesé TV Kenya.

“As a business premised on making premium content accessible and convenient, we are introducing innovations which we believe are game changers. Our flexible payment option gives viewers a way to structure their TV viewing to suit their lifestyle. In addition to this our ‘always-on’ Kwese Free bouquet means 24/7 access our free-to-air channels whether you have paid your subscription or not. No other service gives viewers this kind of value for money for world class content.” Ojung’a added.

There is programming for the whole family on Kwesé TV, be it drama, reality TV, current affairs, sports and kiddies programming amongst others, Kwesé has it all. It is also home to the continent’s most esteemed sporting codes, such as the NBA, ESPN (both exclusive), Premier League (EPL), Copa Del Rey, Netball Africa and the National Football League. Kwesé also holds rights to some of the world’s largest tournaments including the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.