Kenya Airways Moves to Terminal 2 at Khartoum International Airport, Sudan in decongestion bid

Kenya Airways has announced that it will from this week operate from Terminal 2 at the Khartoum International Airport following a move by the Sudan Airport Authority to decongest Terminal 1.
The move to Terminal 2, the former domestic terminal, is expected to improve Kenya Airways services for its guests travelling to and from Khartoum.
“This move will help improve our departure performance and the overall airport experience. Our staff on ground, in Khartoum, will be readily available to assist guests during this transition period,”
said Kenya Airways Ground Services Director, Francis Musila.
Terminal 2 is located about 50 meters away from Terminal 1.
You might also like
Six Wings to fly graduates to receive mechatronics training from Krones Academy
The six will take a course in mechatronics at the German-sponsored institution The Krones mechatronics training Academy is based in Ruiru The Ruiru establishment is a public-private partnership initiative by the
Lobbyists oppose national treasury move to lower taxes on plain cigarettes
Rotich suggested a two-tier tax structure of Sh2, 500 for every 1,000 sticks of filtered cigarettes and Sh1, 800 for every 1,000 sticks of plain cigarettes. Previously, all cigarettes were
Business highlights July 10 2017
KCB tops Kenyan lenders in CSR KCB Bank has been recognised in the 2017 Euromoney awards as the best lender in Kenya and East Africa in terms of Corporate Social
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!