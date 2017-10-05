Kenya Airways Moves to Terminal 2 at Khartoum International Airport, Sudan in decongestion bid

Kenya Airways has announced that it will from this week operate from Terminal 2 at the Khartoum International Airport following a move by the Sudan Airport Authority to decongest Terminal 1.

The move to Terminal 2, the former domestic terminal, is expected to improve Kenya Airways services for its guests travelling to and from Khartoum.

“This move will help improve our departure performance and the overall airport experience. Our staff on ground, in Khartoum, will be readily available to assist guests during this transition period,”

said Kenya Airways Ground Services Director, Francis Musila.

Terminal 2 is located about 50 meters away from Terminal 1.