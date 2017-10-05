Evening news headlines

News highlights

Clinical officers call off strike

Clinical officers have called off strike after signing a return-to-work formula with governors and the Health ministry. This is after spending close to 20 days in the streets protesting the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC) job evaluation cadres. Secretary-General of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers George Gibore gave their members until Monday to resume duty.

Sh90 maize flour subsidy to end mid October

The subsidised Sh90 maize flour will be discontinued mid this month after Treasury allocated an additional Sh3 billion to cover maize import costs from August. Treasury secretary Henry Rotich Wednesday told MPs while reviewing the supplementary budget that the subsidy plan will end in weeks with expectations that millers will have access to fresh maize harvests. The new allocation brings the total amount so far spent to cushion consumers from high flour prices to Sh6.7 billion.

Chebukati moves to Supreme Court over correcting Forms 34B errors

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has moved to the Supreme Court to seek clarification on whether he can correct errors in Forms 34B. This is for those whose results do not tally or conform with those captured in Forms 34A. Chebukati says there is confusion because, as noted by the top court, he cannot alter results as announced at constituency level.

Business highlights

M-Pesa users to reverse wrong transactions on SMS

M-Pesa users will reverse cash sent to unintended recipients through text messages once Safaricom fully activates the service, which is currently on trial. On Wednesday it extended the trial to a few customers ahead of full launch “in a matter of weeks.” Customers who send money to the wrong recipients will be required to send the transaction code, via text message, to the number 456. The cash transfer will be suspended soon thereafter.

Kenya’s private sector records worst performance in September

Kenya private-sector activity deteriorated further in September, dropping to its lowest level since 2014, and falling below the threshold of 50 percent by almost 10 points. The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) released yesterday dropped to a new low of 40.9, meaning that the headline PMI has now recorded below the 50 no-change mark for five consecutive months, the longest period of decline observed in the survey’s history.

Auditor General wants Nakumatt kicked out of NSSF building

Troubled retailer Nakumatt’s woes could deepen further after it emerged it could be kicked out of another prime location in Nairobi’s Central Business District. Auditor General Edward Ouko wants the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to resolve challenges facing completion of its Hazina Trade Centre that houses the retailer’s Lifestyle branch. Nakumatt, which is the anchor tenant at the premises, successfully obtained a court injunction in 2014 stopping expansion works on the building, arguing that it was hampering its business.

Sports highlights

Kolo Toure joins Ivory Coast coaching team

Kolo Toure has been appointed as part of the coaching staff for the Ivory Coast’s senior national team. The ex-international will work as an assistant coach with Marc Wilmots for Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Mali. He also has assistant roles on the coaching staff for the national team for locally-based players and the under-23 side, which takes part in Olympic qualifying. He is set to combine his Ivory Coast roles with his job at Celtic.

Jupp Heynckes set for Bayern return

Legendary German coach Jupp Heynckes will replace sacked Carlo Ancelotti as Bayern Munich’s manager until the end of the season, according to Sport Bild newspaper. The interim appointment would see 72-year-old Heynckes return to his beloved Bayern which he famously led in 2013 to win the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble — the only German club to achieve the feat. “Bayern is pulling Jupp Heynckes out of retirement,” wrote Sport Bild. The club has not confirmed the report.

Kenya pulls out of U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Football Kenya Federation has announced that the country has withdrawn its team from the 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers with the first round match against Ethiopia having been scheduled for October 13 in Addis Ababa. In a statement, FKF Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi says the federation has already informed FIFA and CAF of its decision due to the proximity of the qualifiers to the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.