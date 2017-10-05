Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Respect IEBC, observation mission tells Jubilee, NASA

The Carter Centre Election Observation Mission is urging Jubilee Party and the National Super Alliance to cooperate with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and reach consensus on changes necessary for the conduct of the fresh presidential election in line with the Supreme Court orders. The observer group said in a statement that it will continue to work closely with electoral stakeholders including the two major political parties in monitoring steps taken by the electoral body in complying with directives of the court when it nullified the August 8 presidential election.

Police begin investigation into death of former Youth Fund CEO Catherine Namuye

Police have launched investigations into the recent death of former Youth Fund Chief Executive Officer Catherine Namuye. Namuye’s body was found in her Kileleshwa apartment in Nairobi on Wednesday night with no visible injuries. Nairobi Police Commander, Japheth Koome stated that investigators will largely rely on a post-mortem to determine the cause of her death. Namuye was among officials at the Youth Fund charged alongside then Board Chairman Bruce Odhiambo over the loss of Ksh180 million.

We are not against change says IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba says they have no problem with changes being made to the election law as long as they provide stability and are the product of consensus. Given that the Commission is set to appear before a joint parliamentary select committee collecting views on the proposed changes today, Chiloba said one amendment he would like to see adopted is a legal recognition of provisional results.

Business highlights

Workers’ strike threatens tea supply

Kenya’s tea production is likely to decline following an imminent strike by workers over Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs). Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli issued a seven-day strike notice against multinational tea growers in Kericho and Nandi if they fail to implement pending CBAs. Atwoli warned tea growers against further delays in negotiating the disputed 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 CBAs. The workers had demanded 30% wage increment in the 2014/15 CBA and a 100 per cent increment in the other agreement.

HELB loan delays will safeguard needy students, says CEO

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) CEO Charles Ringera says rushing to award loans may leave out needy students. Recent delays in disbursements will see students start receiving their loans in the last week of October. First Year university students will therefore have to wait longer for the cash after thousands failed to sign loan application forms.

Uber Kenya introduces new premium service

Taxi hailing service Uber has introduced a premium service for riders, increasing charges for select vehicles driven by highly-rated drivers. The new product, dubbed UberSELECT, will cost riders a minimum of Ksh300 per trip, compared to Ksh200 charged by taxis on its other service, UberX. The base fare for UberSELECT is Ksh100 compared to UberX’s Ksh80.

Sports highlights

Joe Hart needs more nastiness as England goalkeeper, says U21 Manager Stuart Pearce

Joe Hart needs more nastiness when playing in goal for England and should shout at his defenders like Peter Shilton did, says Stuart Pearce. Questions still remain over Hart’s status as England’s first choice goalkeeper after two seasons on loan from Manchester City and a poor showing at Euro 2016. And former England U21 manager Pearce – who won 78 caps for the national team – believes Hart needs a bit more bite with his game, and should emulate one of England’s greatest ever stoppers.

Loyalty to Goalkeeper Joe Hart may cost England Manager his job, former star warns

Former England international Martin Keown has warned Gareth Southgate he must “get it right with the goalkeeper” or potentially lose his job after the World Cup. Keown was critical of current number one Joe Hart, and says loyalty to the West Ham ‘keeper could cost Southgate in the long run. “He got too hyped up at the Euros, he had a disaster”, added the former Premier League winner, who believes now is the time to give Stoke’s Jack Butland his opportunity.

Wales can prove doubters wrong, says Striker Simon Church

Wales will be delighted if people underestimate them after losing star player Gareth Bale to injury, says fellow striker Simon Church. Real Madrid forward Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ final two World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland with a calf strain. Wales are second in Group D and if they keep that spot it could be enough to earn them a place in the play-offs.