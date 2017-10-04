Sports highlights – October 4 2017

Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli must cut out petty mistakes, but is not troublesome, says pundit
Former footbal star turned pundit, Ian Wright believes Dele Alli is guilty of making “petty” mistakes and the furore over his behaviour is over-exaggerated. Alli has made the headlines for the wrong reasons on several occasions during his career, with his conduct again criticised this week after being cautioned for simulation in Tottenham’s win over Huddersfield. The Spurs midfielder will miss England’s qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday after being handed a one-match suspension for making a one-finger gesture during England’s win over Slovakia.
Striker Michy Batshuayi ready to replace injured Alvaro Morata
Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi says Alvaro Morata’s hamstring injury could be the perfect chance for him to prove his worth to Chelsea. The 24-year-old has started only once in the Premier League this season, with manager Antonio Conte preferring to play £60m record signing Morata as a lone forward. Batshuayi has shone in the cup competitions this campaign though, netting five goals, including a last-minute winner in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in September.
Chelsea Manager Carlo Ancelotti open to Premier League return
Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti says he would return to manage in the Premier League. Ancelotti is taking a 10-month break from football after his recent sacking by Bayern Munich, but says he would be open to a top-flight job next season.
