President Uhuru officially opens Nairobi International Trade Fair, reiterates government plan to boost agriculture sector

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the significant role played by Agriculture towards Kenya’s economic growth and development cannot be overemphasized.

Speaking after officially opening the 2017 Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park Showground, the Head of State noted that for the current Financial Year, 2017/18, allocation to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries is close to Ksh30 billion.

“These resources are being utilized to finance implementation of programmes and projects that will go a long way to boost agricultural production and, therefore, ensure we are food ensure,” Uhuru added.

He stated that over the last four years, his administration has taken steps to improve accessibility of fertilizer to farmers at a reasonable cost.

The President said that to further cushion farmers against rising cost of inputs, the government has reduced the price of fertilizer to Ksh1,200 per 50kg bag for the next season.