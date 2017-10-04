Newspaper summaries – October 4 2017

Daily Nation

Co-chair of team on poll law changes speaks out

Parliamentary committees handling bills to amend election laws on Tuesday played down Western powers’ opposition to the proposed changes on grounds that they are ill-timed. Western envoys on Monday advised the government against changing the laws, saying the timing for such reforms was wrong, with the repeat presidential election only three weeks away and the political environment charged.

Fire striking nurses, Celopa Mailu tells governors

The government has ruled out any talks with striking nurses and asked the Council of Governors to sack and replace them. Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu on Tuesday termed the three-month job boycott as unnecessary and illegal as declared by the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Catholic cleric slams Raila over tetanus vaccine

The Catholic Health Commission of Kenya has criticised Nasa leader Raila Odinga over a claim that the tetanus vaccine given to women of reproductive age was secretly laced with a hormone said to cause infertility. Chairman Paul Kariuki said that although the church had moved on from the tetanus vaccine debate, politicians should cease politicising health matters.

The Standard

Hope as Jubilee Party, NASA leader Raila Odinga meet IEBC over stalemate

That Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga led their respective delegations into separate talks with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners yesterday, unlike last Thursday when the task was delegated to senior senators on either side, pointed to commitment to resolve the stalemate. Ruto said Jubilee was satisfied with progress in preparations for the poll, noting the measures put in place by IEBC were satisfactory and that the party expected the next meeting with the electoral officials during announcement of results after elections.

Jubilee Member of Parliament claims Mudavadi, Kalonzo will leave NASA

A Member of Parliament (MP) allied to the Jubilee Party has slammed Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for staging countrywide protests against proposed amendments to the Election Laws. Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, Tiaty MP William kassait criticised Raila indicating that he is a retiree who does not want to step down peacefully.

We have votes for Uhuru, say NASA defectors in western

Western leaders who defected from NASA to Jubilee have dismissed claims that they won’t deliver votes for President Uhuru Kenyatta. At a rally on Sunday, NASA leader Raila Odinga said the defectors had no votes for Uhuru since the Western region was strongly behind him (Raila). Paul Otuoma, Alfred Khang’ati, Moses Akaranga and Yusuf Chanzu have, however, vowed to double the votes Uhuru got in the August election.

The Star

Chebukati rejects poll law changes

The IEBC is expected this morning to oppose proposed radical electoral law amendments pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party. The commission is to present its memorandum of opposition to the Joint Select Committee holding public hearings on the contentious changes. They would drastically reduce the powers of the IEBC chairman and of the Supreme Court to declare the winner in a presidential eleciton.

UoN shut after violence by students, riot police

The University of Nairobi Senate yesterday closed the institution indefinitely following violence that rocked it on Thursday. Students rioted to protest the arrest of former student leader and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. The MP was arrested for allegedly referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta in derogatory terms. He was rearrested after the court granted him bail and charged with a separate count, leading to the protests by the students. He was a student leader at UoN for many years. Police are accused of using excessive violence to subdue the students, including flushing some out of hostels and beating them.

Shelve Bills and demands – EU Mission

EU election observers yesterday cautioned Jubilee against trying to change electoral laws and NASA against inflexible demands ahead of the presidential rerun. In a statement, the EU observer mission urged NASA under Raila Odinga to desist from making tough demands to the IEBC. The Jubilee Party of President Uhuru Kenyatta was told to shelve its controversial push to amend election laws ahead of the October 26 poll.

Business Daily

Safaricom boss to take ‘action’ if staff in poll rigging claim harmed

Safaricom boss Bob Collymore has said he will take unspecified action if any of the employees accused of conspiring with IEBC officials to rig the August 8 presidential poll are harmed. Mr Collymore Tuesday said the allegations by National Super Alliance (Nasa) put the lives of the six employees and their families at risk. He dismissed the allegations as baseless. Nasa leader Raila Odinga accused Safaricom of failing to alert the authorities about illegal activities during the electronic transmission of results.

Moody’s puts Kenya rating on review for downgrade over rising debt

Global rating agency Moody’s has warned of possible downgrade of Kenya’s credit scores citing pressure from the country’s rising debts. The agency said it had placed Kenya’s B1 rating on review for downgrade due to persistent deficits as high borrowing costs continue to drive government indebtedness higher, among other factors. Moody’s expects that Kenya’s government debt burden, which has risen to 56.4 per cent of GDP as of June — up from 40.5 per cent five years ago — will continue to rise due to persistently high primary deficits and borrowing costs.

New law to punish copyright thieves

Managers of internet service providers (ISPs), who fail to expunge copyrighted content that has been illegally posted on their networks could face up to five years in jail if parliament passes a new bill targeting online intellectual property thieves. ISP providers who continue transmitting such material 48 hours after its legal owner has informed them of the infringement through a formal takedown request, will be liable to a Sh500,000 fine if found guilty of the offence. The penalties, which are meant to address widespread and illegal internet-based distribution of copyrighted content in Kenya, are contained in the recently published Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2017.