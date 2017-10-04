News headlines

News highlights

Jubilee party satisfied with IEBC election day plans, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto says the Jubilee Party is satisfied with preparations undertaken by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in readiness for the fresh presidential election scheduled for October 26. Ruto, who spoke to journalists after a meeting with IEBC Commissioners Tuesday, said the party has no “irreducible minimums” like those fronted by their Opposition rivals, the National Super Alliance (NASA). On the contentious electoral laws amendments, Ruto said the matter is before Parliament and urged anyone with any concerns to raise them with the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee which begun public hearings on Tuesday.

Nurses slam Health CS Mailu, refuse to bow to government pressure

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has accused Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu of dishonesty and political meddling after the CS allowed county governments to sack all striking health workers. The nurses have been on strike for 119 days now. Union Secretary-General Seth Panyako said they will not be cowed into submission through threats of job losses. Nurses have resolved to stay put and continue with industrial action until the council, which is their employer, signs the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) it negotiated with them last year.

Petition to oust Nyamira Governor begins on Thursday

A petition to unseat Nayamira Governor, John Nyagarama will begin on Thursday, Justice Aaron Makau has said.A pre-trial conference for the election petition against Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama kicked off on Tuesday. Petitioner Walter Nyambati seeks to overturn the Governor’s election. He has asked the court to secure election materials. IEBC lawyer James Mamboleo argues that it is not possible to secure the KIEMS kits as they have been recalled for the October 26 repeat presidential polls. He said the materials were kept in Kisii and not Nyamira due to security concerns.

Business highlights

SAP Skills for Africa delivers 52 skilled graduates to drive digital transformation in East Africa

Digital transformation initiatives in East Africa received a welcome boost this week as 52 skilled youth graduated from an expanded East African SAP Skills for Africa program. Speaking at a graduation ceremony held at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi, Head of SAP Skills for Africa Meena Confait said every one of the graduates have already been placed at partner and customer organizations in the region.

Tourism sector players brace for slower growth as election jitters threaten industry

Ongoing political activity has led to slowed bookings and arrivals within the country’s tourism sector. The industry has grown by 10% from January to August 2017, a reduction compared to the projected 20% growth by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala. Balala says the continued political uncertainty could negatively harm the sector that has been recording huge improvements.

Naivas now eyeing Nakumatt’s former space at major malls

Naivas Supermarket has said it is ready to take up space left vacant by Nakumatt in different malls if called upon. This follows the closure of the latter retailer’s branches at the Junction and Thika Road Mall due to increasing debt owed to the mall owners. Naivas chief commercial officer Willy Kimani made the announcment during the unveiling of the retailer’s digital strategy plan which has seen the firm invested Ksh103 million to launch the Naivas pay platform.

Sports highlights

Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli must cut out petty mistakes, but is not troublesome, says pundit

Former footbal star turned pundit, Ian Wright believes Dele Alli is guilty of making “petty” mistakes and the furore over his behaviour is over-exaggerated. Alli has made the headlines for the wrong reasons on several occasions during his career, with his conduct again criticised this week after being cautioned for simulation in Tottenham’s win over Huddersfield. The Spurs midfielder will miss England’s qualifier against Slovenia on Thursday after being handed a one-match suspension for making a one-finger gesture during England’s win over Slovakia.

Striker Michy Batshuayi ready to replace injured Alvaro Morata

Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi says Alvaro Morata’s hamstring injury could be the perfect chance for him to prove his worth to Chelsea. The 24-year-old has started only once in the Premier League this season, with manager Antonio Conte preferring to play £60m record signing Morata as a lone forward. Batshuayi has shone in the cup competitions this campaign though, netting five goals, including a last-minute winner in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in September.

Chelsea Manager Carlo Ancelotti open to Premier League return

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti says he would return to manage in the Premier League. Ancelotti is taking a 10-month break from football after his recent sacking by Bayern Munich, but says he would be open to a top-flight job next season.