Evening news headlines

News highlights

Law Society accuses anti corruption commission of abuse of power

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of overstepping in its pursuit of Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki. The Society has demanded that the Commission cease its investigation. In a letter to EACC Chairman Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, LSK President Isaac Okero put the Commission on notice that by investigating Nyaiyaki, it was acting in excess of its powers and undermining the independence of the Judiciary.

Don’t fight the democratic process, UN officials tell NASA, Jubilee

Sahle-Work Zewde, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), has warned against any boycott of the October 26 presidential election. Zewde has urged the National Super Alliance (NASA) and Jubilee parties to cooperate with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), arguing that it is the only way through which the electorate can exercise their civic right of selecting a leader of their choice. The UN in Kenya encouraged the Commission to create the most favourable conditions for the holding of a free, transparent and credible election, a statement from UNON statement read in part.

City Hall workers threaten strike following staff suspension

The Kenya County Government Workers Union has threatened a strike after Governor Mike Sonko suspended employees from the legal, licensing, debt collection, rates and physical planning departments for allegedly deleting rate records and colluding with courts to issue eviction orders. The Union however equated the move to “Industrial action commenced by the employer on its employees.”

Business highlights

Quality and affordability key to transforming animal feed industry, says Kenya Markets Trust report

The government notes with concern that in a country where affordability and quality of feeds is a challenge, transformation of the animal feed industry is now a pressing necessity, says a new report from Kenya Markets Trust, an organization that works in partnership with the private sector; county and national governments. The analysis found that majority of millers are located in Nairobi and its environs and Nakuru of which 90% are in small scale processing using locally fabricated material that is quite often outsourced. It also discovered that the raw material sub sector faces competition with human food and most are imported hence attracting tariffs and taxes.

Decline in business conditions intensifies in September due to tense political climate

The deterioration of the Kenyan private sector intensified during September, driven by an unfavourable political climate an indicator known as the Stanbic Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has shown. The overall decline of the private sector was driven by sharp contractions in output and new orders. In response to lower output requirements, firms decreased their payroll numbers. Meanwhile, firms continued to face increases in input costs at the end of the third quarter, but reduced their charges again. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. PMI is based on five major indicators: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment.

Experts urge government to use roads as financial instruments

Kenya has continued to demonstrate a strong ability to attract international interest and construction project finance, with many mega infrastructure projects currently underway. According to Michael Kimondo – Head of Treasury Operations at financial services firm, Fusion Capital, cheaper, reliable and dedicated infrastructure funding is critical for Kenya to achieve economic growth, and meet the demands of a growing population as the traditional sources are losing their effectiveness. Kenya is looking into introducing tolls as one of the ways of financing infrastructural projects and has earmarked some roads. Kimondo says Infrastructure projects could be packaged as financial instruments such as infrastructure bonds since these are interest free in Kenya.

Sports highlights

Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique says he will not quit Spain in wake of Catalonian unrest

Barcelona Defender, Gerard Pique insists he will not quit the Spain national team despite being booed by his own supporters following unrest in his native Catalonia. The 30-year-old Spaniard has insisted it is “impossible” to doubt his commitment to a “family” that he has been a part of since he was a youth player.

Harry Kane worth more than Neymar, says Tony Gale

Harry Kane would command a bigger transfer fee than Neymar but Tottenham should never sell the striker, says football star turned pundit, Tony Gale. Real Madrid are supposedly willing to pay 200 million Euros (Ksh24 billion) for the England forward, who scored 13 goals for club and country in September alone. Gale feels Tottenham need to keep Kane because he is exactly the type of star player they require at their new stadium.

Athletics Kenya sets November 2 as doping awareness day

Athletics Kenya (AK) has set November 2 as doping awareness day, federation Chief Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jack Tuwei announced on Wednesday. Speaking after launching the 9th edition of the Ndalat Gaa Cross-Country Championships to be held on October 14, Tuwei said th organisation plans to work closely with counties to address the doping menace. The games will be held in Nandi County in memory of founder of the race the late Isaiah Kiplagat.