Business highlights – October 4 2017

SAP Skills for Africa delivers 52 skilled graduates to drive digital transformation in East Africa

Digital transformation initiatives in East Africa received a welcome boost this week as 52 skilled youth graduated from an expanded East African SAP Skills for Africa program. Speaking at a graduation ceremony held at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi, Head of SAP Skills for Africa Meena Confait said every one of the graduates have already been placed at partner and customer organizations in the region.

Tourism sector players brace for slower growth as election jitters threaten industry

Ongoing political activity has led to slowed bookings and arrivals within the country’s tourism sector. The industry has grown by 10% from January to August 2017, a reduction compared to the projected 20% growth by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala. Balala says the continued political uncertainty could negatively harm the sector that has been recording huge improvements.

Naivas now eyeing Nakumatt’s former space at major malls

Naivas Supermarket has said it is ready to take up space left vacant by Nakumatt in different malls if called upon. This follows the closure of the latter retailer’s branches at the Junction and Thika Road Mall due to increasing debt owed to the mall owners. Naivas chief commercial officer Willy Kimani made the announcment during the unveiling of the retailer’s digital strategy plan which has seen the firm invested Ksh103 million to launch the Naivas pay platform.