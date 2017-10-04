Afternoon sports news highlights – October 4 2017

Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique says he will not quit Spain in wake of Catalonian unrest

Barcelona Defender, Gerard Pique insists he will not quit the Spain national team despite being booed by his own supporters following unrest in his native Catalonia. The 30-year-old Spaniard has insisted it is “impossible” to doubt his commitment to a “family” that he has been a part of since he was a youth player.

Harry Kane worth more than Neymar, says Tony Gale

Harry Kane would command a bigger transfer fee than Neymar but Tottenham should never sell the striker, says football star turned pundit, Tony Gale. Real Madrid are supposedly willing to pay 200 million Euros (Ksh24 billion) for the England forward, who scored 13 goals for club and country in September alone. Gale feels Tottenham need to keep Kane because he is exactly the type of star player they require at their new stadium.

Athletics Kenya sets November 2 as doping awareness day

Athletics Kenya (AK) has set November 2 as doping awareness day, federation Chief Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jack Tuwei announced on Wednesday. Speaking after launching the 9th edition of the Ndalat Gaa Cross-Country Championships to be held on October 14, Tuwei said th organisation plans to work closely with counties to address the doping menace. The games will be held in Nandi County in memory of founder of the race the late Isaiah Kiplagat.