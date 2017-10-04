Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Jubilee to submit list of 41,000 election agents by end of the week following delay

A delay in the submission of election agent lists by the NASA and Jubilee parties due to last week’s collapse of talks between the two groups will see the latter coalition submit a list of its agents by the end of the week. IEBC timelines indicate that Jubilee and NASA had until Tuesday to submit a list of agents for both Constituency Tallying Centres and the 40,883 polling stations spread across the country.

Poll committee receives views on proposed amendments to election laws despite NASA protests

The Joint Select Committee on Election-Related Laws is today expected to receive submissions from Civil Society Organisations, religious groups and the Law Society of Kenya. This comes as the opposition National Super Alliance continued to make good on their threat that they will not sit on the committee, insisting that they will only engage their Jubilee counterparts, when the proposed bills are withdrawn.

Kuria leaders pledge support for Uhuru ahead of October vote

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today met a delegation of Kuria leaders at State House, Nairobi. The Head of State says the leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work with Jubilee and assured him of their support in the October 26 fresh elections.

Business highlights

Mobile phone based parking solution unveiled at The Hub Karen

The Hub Karen Mall, has rolled out a new service that will see customers pay to park on the go via M-Pesa as part of its drive to enhance the customer experience at the mall. The service, which is a partnership between the Karen-based mall and tech firms Safaricom and Paytech, eliminates the need for customers to queue at the pay station. The service links a customer’s car number plate with the chip coin they receive at the entrance gate. Customers dial the USSD code *270# from any place in the mall, follow 4 basic steps and pay for their parking via M-Pesa.

Kenyans eyeing cheaper vehicle imports as consumers spend Ksh39 billion on cars

Kenya shipped in 41,379 units of vehicles valued at Ksh39.3 billion in the first half of 2017, translating to an average of Ksh949,757 per unit, new data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has shown. According to the Bureau, this is 18% higher than the 34,989 units that the country imported in a similar period last year at a higher cost of Ksh40.9 billion. Dealers say increased demand for low-cost vehicles for taxi-hailing apps such as Uber has pulled down the average unit cost.

Uber riders to accumulate free rides using Visa cards

Uber and Visa have entered into a partnership deal that will see the payments firm work with local banks to allow their customers make payments through the platform. The banks are KCB, Co-operative Bank, Equity Bank and Barclays Bank. The deal will also see riders accumulate free rides by using their cards.

Sports highlights

FIFA rejects Leicester move to sign Adrien Silva’s from Sporting Lisbon

FIFA has rejected Leicester’s request to sign Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon. Leicester thought they had beaten the August 31 deadline to sign Silva as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, whose move to Chelsea was also confirmed after the 11pm cut-off. The FA immediately forwarded the deal to FIFA’s Transfer Matching System, which was rejected by the world governing body because the deadline had passed.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette rejected PSG offer before joining Arsenal

Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette held talks with Paris Saint-Germain before joining the gunners mid this year. The 26-year-old joined the Gunners this summer from Lyon for a fee that could rise to £52m. Lacazette was coming off a sensational 2016/17 season that saw him score 36 goals for Lyon in 44 appearances. That form attracted interest from big-spending PSG but Lacazette says the lure of testing himself in the Premier League persuaded him to join Arsenal.

Manchester City interested in Roma Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini

Manchester City are interested in signing Roma’s 21-year-old midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to Sky in Italy. City officials are understood to have watched the forward play against Verona on September 16, after he returned to Roma in the summer following two seasons at Sassuolo.