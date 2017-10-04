Afternoon business news highlights – October 4 2017

Quality and affordability key to transforming animal feed industry, says Kenya Markets Trust report

The government notes with concern that in a country where affordability and quality of feeds is a challenge, transformation of the animal feed industry is now a pressing necessity, says a new report from Kenya Markets Trust, an organization that works in partnership with the private sector; county and national governments. The analysis found that majority of millers are located in Nairobi and its environs and Nakuru of which 90% are in small scale processing using locally fabricated material that is quite often outsourced. It also discovered that the raw material sub sector faces competition with human food and most are imported hence attracting tariffs and taxes.

Decline in business conditions intensifies in September due to tense political climate

The deterioration of the Kenyan private sector intensified during September, driven by an unfavourable political climate an indicator known as the Stanbic Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has shown. The overall decline of the private sector was driven by sharp contractions in output and new orders. In response to lower output requirements, firms decreased their payroll numbers. Meanwhile, firms continued to face increases in input costs at the end of the third quarter, but reduced their charges again. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. PMI is based on five major indicators: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment.

Experts urge government to use roads as financial instruments

Kenya has continued to demonstrate a strong ability to attract international interest and construction project finance, with many mega infrastructure projects currently underway. According to Michael Kimondo – Head of Treasury Operations at financial services firm, Fusion Capital, cheaper, reliable and dedicated infrastructure funding is critical for Kenya to achieve economic growth, and meet the demands of a growing population as the traditional sources are losing their effectiveness. Kenya is looking into introducing tolls as one of the ways of financing infrastructural projects and has earmarked some roads. Kimondo says Infrastructure projects could be packaged as financial instruments such as infrastructure bonds since these are interest free in Kenya.