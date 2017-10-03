Sports highlights – October 3 2017

Barcelona could exit La Liga if Catalonia gains independence, warns club president

Barcelona and its members would have to decide which football league to play in if Catalonia gained independence from Spain, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Monday. The Catalan club played behind closed doors at the Nou Camp on Sunday, beating Las Palmas 3-0 in La Liga, as a protest against Spain using force to prevent voters taking part in a banned referendum to decide the region’s fate.

Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku denies holding excessively loud party in Beverly Hills

Manchester United Striker, Romelu Lukaku has denied holding an excessively loud party in Beverley Hills as he was on the verge of a £90m transfer from Everton to Manchester United. The 24-year-old striker was arrested over an excessive noise complaint after allegedly receiving five verbal warnings from police over a five-day period in California.

Chelsea Forward Alvaro Morata to miss six weeks due to hamstring tear

Chelsea Forward Alvaro Morata faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury suffered against Manchester City at the weekend. Record signing Morata was forced off after 35 minutes of Blues’ 1-0 home defeat to City. The 24-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid during the summer for £70million, was withdrawn from Spain’s World Cup Qualifiers against Albania on Friday and Israel on Monday because of the problem.