Samsung Electronics Ranks 6th in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2017

Samsung Electronics has been ranked No.6 on Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands 2017” list with a brand value of $56.2 billion – one position up and a 9 percent increase from last year. As it has made continual strides as a global company, Samsung has ranked as one of the top 10 brands on the Interbrand rankings from 2012 to 2017, demonstrating continual growth in brand value.
This year’s achievement is particularly meaningful given some of the challenges that Samsung has faced, and overcome, in the past year. For example, Interbrand, in its evaluation, cited among various factors, Samsung’s exemplary, fast recovery from last year’s Galaxy Note 7 crisis, the company’s successful launches of flagship products, and its continued stellar financial performance.
READ ALSO: Newspaper summaries – October 3 2017
In particular, Samsung’s mobile business reconfirmed its market leadership through the successful launch of the Galaxy S8. Samsung’s memory division also performed strongly, with its record profits contributing to the rise in brand value. Samsung’s digital appliances business introduced innovative and award-winning new products, developed from deep consumer insights, like the Family Hub refrigerator and AddWash washing machine. Samsung’s visual display division also broke new ground in the TV market with the new QLED TV as well as The Frame, a new lifestyle TV for the home.
“Our efforts to make meaningful progress to improve people’s lives contributed to the rise in brand value,” said YH Lee, CMO of Samsung Electronics.
“Our ranking this year is a positive sign that demonstrates our efforts to regain trust have resonated with global consumers.” he added.
This year’s Interbrand’s Best Global Brands were announced at the World Trade Center in New York City.
You might also like
Business highlights – August 28 2017 – OLX introduces tougher verification measures for electronic sellers
Uber appoints Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO: Online hailing firm Uber has picked Dara Khosrowshahi as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) to replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick. The 48-year-old
Business highlights – August 28 2017 – Former NBK employee to receive Ksh2m for unfair termination
French re-insurance firm opens representative office in Nairobi: SCOR Global P&C SE, a French re-insurance company, has opened a representative office in Nairobi which will focus on non-life re-insurance in
I&M reports quarterly profit of Sh1.37Bn following expansion strategy announcement
I&M Holdings Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Sh1.37 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 up from Sh1.29 billion shillings year ago. The announcement comes barely
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!