Samsung Electronics Ranks 6th in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2017

Samsung Electronics has been ranked No.6 on Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands 2017” list with a brand value of $56.2 billion – one position up and a 9 percent increase from last year. As it has made continual strides as a global company, Samsung has ranked as one of the top 10 brands on the Interbrand rankings from 2012 to 2017, demonstrating continual growth in brand value.

This year’s achievement is particularly meaningful given some of the challenges that Samsung has faced, and overcome, in the past year. For example, Interbrand, in its evaluation, cited among various factors, Samsung’s exemplary, fast recovery from last year’s Galaxy Note 7 crisis, the company’s successful launches of flagship products, and its continued stellar financial performance.

READ ALSO: Newspaper summaries – October 3 2017

In particular, Samsung’s mobile business reconfirmed its market leadership through the successful launch of the Galaxy S8. Samsung’s memory division also performed strongly, with its record profits contributing to the rise in brand value. Samsung’s digital appliances business introduced innovative and award-winning new products, developed from deep consumer insights, like the Family Hub refrigerator and AddWash washing machine. Samsung’s visual display division also broke new ground in the TV market with the new QLED TV as well as The Frame, a new lifestyle TV for the home.

“Our efforts to make meaningful progress to improve people’s lives contributed to the rise in brand value,” said YH Lee, CMO of Samsung Electronics.

“Our ranking this year is a positive sign that demonstrates our efforts to regain trust have resonated with global consumers.” he added.

This year’s Interbrand’s Best Global Brands were announced at the World Trade Center in New York City.