Release County funds, CoG tells National Treasury as Senate stalls approval

The Council of Governors has asked the National Treasury to fast track the disbursement of funds to all the 47 County Governments to avoid grounding of key services.

In a letter to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Josephat Nanok said the devolved units are in financial crisis as already essential services and payment of salaries have been stalled.

“As at now, most counties are reporting a disruption of essential services and nonpayment of salaries to staff,” part of the letter by CoG reads.

“The Council of Governors requests for the disbursements without any further delay to enable the county governments to deliver the required the services to the Kenyan people,” the letter adds.

According to Nanok Governors, Counties have not been able to receive monthly disbursements dating back to the month of July 2017 when the 2017/18 financial year came into effect.

The Public Finance Act, 2012 under section 17(6) mandates the National Treasury to disburse funds to the Counties at the beginning of every month, and in any event not later than the fifteenth day from the commencement of the quarter.

However, the Treasury advanced counties Ksh17 billion three weeks ago since the Senate is yet to approve monthly disbursements.

In the 2017/2018 budget, counties were allocated a total of Ksh329.1 billion in 2017/2018 against the Ksh288 billion they got in the 2015/2016 financial year.