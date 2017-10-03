Garbage collection is a scam and is riddled with corruption, says Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has slammed corrupt cartels lining their pockets with County revenue while purporting to be working for the city.

Sonko has called out garbage collection outfits that have been slacking off with regard to their responsibilities.

"We all know that we inherited a city that was choking in filth and garbage." Nairobi County Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Sonko said that before he was sworn in as Governor, he “embarked on a mission to clear mounds of garbage that were found across every corner of Nairobi.”

“I am happy to report Operation “Ng’arisha Jiji” has been a great success thus far. This is just but the first step of an elaborate plan to making Nairobi the cleanest city in Africa,” he continued.

“Garbage collection is a scam and is riddled with corruption and is run by a cartel. I undertake to ensure garbage collection and disposal tenders are awarded transparently and in accordance with the Procurement Laws,” added Sonko.