Evening news highlights

News highlights

12 Nakuru voters receive Jubilee party support in stopping NASA bid to sack IEBC officials

The Jubilee Party has been enjoined in a petition against the NASA coalition’s push for the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials before the fresh presidential election. Lady Justice Roslyn Korir ruled Jubilee had justified its case in seeking to be enjoined in the suit by filed in Nakuru by 12 voters. She said the application by Jubilee to be enjoined as interested party in the case was because their candidate will be greatly affected by the suit which involves the upcoming October 26 fresh presidential election. The 12 Nakuru voters have filed an application through a certificate of urgency at the High Court seeking orders to restrain Opposition from interfering with operations of the electoral body as they plan to conduct the fresh poll.

Health Cabinet Secretary rubbishes Raila’s claims on tetanus vaccine

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Cleopa Mailu has dismissed NASA leader Raila Odinga’s claims that the tetanus vaccine administered to women in May was laced with an anti-pregnancy hormone. Speaking today, Dr Mailu added that Raila’s allegations were “ill-advised and untimed”. The NASA leader said in September that the government deliberately sterilised thousands of women between ages 14 and 49. Dr Mailu has however, dismissed the claims.

Observers say political rhetoric may get nastier in the run up to election day

John Tomaszewski of the International Republican Institute has predicted that the political rhetoric being used by both the Jubilee party and the NASA coalition is going to get nastier and more intense in the run up to election day. Speaking at a Washington think-tank forum, Tomaszewski and other speakers at the event suggested that Kenya’s democratic institutions may prove strong enough to overcome those challenges.

Business highlights

Microsoft to launch innovation centre in Nairobi

US-based multinational technology company Microsoft has launched a Policy Innovation Centre in Nairobi, making it the first in Africa. The company has also partnered with Strathmore University to construct the Microsoft Auditorium in the school’s Sir Thomas Moore Building, a move that is expected to digitally transform their law school. Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs for Microsoft Middle East and Africa Christopher Akiwumi says the new centre will provide a forum to foster dialogue, a discussion around policy issues that affect the biggest development challenges faced in the world today.

Majid Al Futtaim to work with local farmers, manufacturers to stock new Carrefour hypermarket

Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East’s leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer, will collaborate with local manufacturers and farmers to sell their produce. The retailer is looking to stock over 30,000 items at the new Thika Road Mall Carrefour hypermarket. Majid Al Futtaim currently works with over 640 suppliers, local manufacturers, producers and farmers, which contributes to the overall economic growth in Kenya both directly and indirectly.

Real estate firm HFC redeems Ksh7.03 billion seven year bond on maturity

Integrated property and financial solutions provider, HF Group’s banking subsidiary HFC, redeemed in full its first tranche Medium Term Note (MTN) upon maturity on October 2. In 2010, the company raised Ksh7,030,900,000 under the 7 year Medium Term Note (MTN) whose programme size was Ksh10 billion. The total notes on a fixed rate of 8.5% per annum amount to Kshs. 5,865,400,000 while the total notes on floating rate are Ksh1,165,500,000. HFC Managing Director Sam Waweru said that the corporate bond would be redeemed in full upon its maturity this month.

Sports highlights

Tottenham’s Harry Winks makes career history as Midfielder is called to join England squad

Tottenham Midfielder Harry Winks has been called up to the England squad for the first time. The 21-year-old was added for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia on Thursday and Lithuania on Sunday after defender Phil Jones and midfielder Fabian Delph suffered injuries. Manchester United’s Jones and Manchester City’s Delph have returned to their clubs.

England players Aluko and Sanderson to give evidence at government inquiry

England players Eniola Aluko and Lianne Sanderson will give evidence about the Football Association at a government inquiry. Aluko accused former women’s head coach Mark Sampson of bullying and discrimination, while Sanderson spoke out in defence of her team-mate. Sampson was cleared of wrongdoing, but sacked in September for “unacceptable behaviour” in a previous role. FA boss Martin Glenn and chairman Greg Clarke will also give evidence.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu defends playing behind closed doors

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has defended playing Sunday’s match against Las Palmas behind closed doors, describing it as one of the most difficult decisions he has ever made. Barcelona won 3-0 at an empty Nou Camp after a request to have the game postponed, amid widespread political unrest in Catalonia, was turned down. Barcelona could have faced a six-point penalty had they chosen not to play.