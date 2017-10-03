Business highlights – October 3 2017

All vehicle owners to have identifier stickers in 2018, says NTSA

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has indefinitely put off the implementation of phase two of the issuance of the third identifier sticker that was to kick off beginning of October. NTSA Director-General Francis Meja says that from 2018, NTSA will work with insurance firms to implement universal compliance by requiring motorists to acquire the identifier sticker upon insurance renewal.The vehicle identifier sticker, which shows the name of the owner, chassis number and the make of the car, kicked off in July with new vehicle registrations.

Rice prices up 40% due to low production

Rice production at Mwea – Kenya’s largest irrigation scheme – dropped from average yields of 830,000 bags in the season ended March last year to 498,000 bags in the season ended March this year, signifying a 40%t decline, the National Irrigation Board (NIB) has said. Reports now show that a kilogramme of Pishori rice at Mwea Irrigation Scheme is selling at more than Ksh200 per kilogramme, up from Ksh145 in January.

Fraud weighing heavy on motor, medical insurance sectors, says regulator

Fraudulent claims in the country’s motor and medical insurance sectors now account for more than half of all reported cases, the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has said. IRA CEO officer Godfrey Kiptum said the fraudsters are spread throughout the country. He stated that the easy targets for insurance fraud have been motor third party.