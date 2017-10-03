Afternoon sports highlights – October 3 2017

England players Aluko and Sanderson to give evidence at government inquiry
England players Eniola Aluko and Lianne Sanderson will give evidence about the Football Association at a government inquiry. Aluko accused former women’s head coach Mark Sampson of bullying and discrimination, while Sanderson spoke out in defence of her team-mate. Sampson was cleared of wrongdoing, but sacked in September for “unacceptable behaviour” in a previous role. FA boss Martin Glenn and chairman Greg Clarke will also give evidence.
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu defends playing behind closed doors
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has defended playing Sunday’s match against Las Palmas behind closed doors, describing it as one of the most difficult decisions he has ever made. Barcelona won 3-0 at an empty Nou Camp after a request to have the game postponed, amid widespread political unrest in Catalonia, was turned down. Barcelona could have faced a six-point penalty had they chosen not to play.
Scotland Defender Andrew Robertson urges Gordon Strachan to stay as coach
Scotland Defender Andrew Robertson wants coach Gordon Strachan to stay beyond the World Cup campaign even if the side fail to reach the play-offs. Robertson believes Strachan’s enjoyment of working with the players in training will encourage him to stay on. The Liverpool defender also says he is “ready to compete” with Kieran Tierney for the Scotland left-back role.
