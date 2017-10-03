Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero disputes Mike Sonko’s victory two months after election

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero says more than 60% of Forms 37A used to declare Mike Sonko winner of the gubernatorial election on August 8 election had irregularities. In his suit papers filed to be enjoined as an interested party in a case filed by Japheth Muroko, Kidero stated that some 798 of the 1,300 forms had multiple anomalies, others lacked poll station tallies while some did not have security features. Kidero said that some of the forms were not signed by the agents and presiding officers, others had varied dates yet they were announced from the same polling station while others were not stamped. He stated that these inconsistencies affected more than 308,918 votes.

Murang’a MPs tell foreign envoys to back off

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, along with his Gatanga counterpart Joseph Nduati , and Mathioya MP, Peter Kimarihave told envoys to stop interfering with the operations of the National Assembly. Their statement comes after envoys from the US and the UK said a move to revise election laws may not bode well for the country. The law makers, who are campaigning for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the amendments are for the posterity of the entire nation.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ambassador featured in new UN advisory team list

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amina Mohamed is now part of a new United Nations team of External Advisors. H.E. Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, President of the General Assembly of the United Nations said their role will be to advise him on how best to advance his priorities for the General Assembly’s 72nd session. Those priorities include mediation, conflict prevention and sustaining peace; migration; implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement on climate change; human rights and human dignity; and the future and reform of the United Nations. The first meeting of the Team of External Advisors will take place in New York on 6 October. It will include a discussion on a wide range of global political issues, impressions of the General Assembly’s recently concluded high-level week, the messages emanating from the General Debate and principal international challenges ahead.

Business highlights

French retailer to replace troubled Nakumatt as Thika road Mall’s anchor tennant

Carrefour, a France-based retailer, will replace Nakumatt as the new anchor tenant at the Thika Road Mall. The opening of the French chain’s third Carrefour store in less than two years of operations illustrates the retailer’s ambitious growth and expansion plans in the region, said Majid Al Futtaim Country Manager Franck Moreau. He added that the new hypermarket will offer customers “a wide variety of products at the most competitive prices, offered at world-class standards.”

Election jitters threaten credit scores, says new S&P report

Political tensions could negatively affect Kenya’s economy and trigger a downgrade of its credit scores, a new report by global rating agency Standard & Poor’s has shown. S&P said it could lower Kenya’s current B+/B rating if political tensions flared up and undermined the country’s stability-oriented economic policy-making.

Historian Joseph Mbembe urges Africa to adopt open borders, boost infrastructure development

Renowned African historian, Joseph Achille Mbembe, has made a solid case for Africa’s integration through open borders that allow free movement of people on the continent. The erudite scholar made these arguments at the 21st edition of the African Development Bank’s (AfDb’s) Eminent Speakers series cat the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan. The AfDB is investing heavily in transport infrastructure as part of its High 5 priority programme to fast-track Africa’s integration. Mbembe argues that a big bank like AfDB should do more by creating ideas to impact the world’s view on the positive aspects of mobility. Mbembe cited AfDB’s statistics which indicate that investing US$32 billion in transport infrastructure every year for 15 years in Africa would enhance trade by US$250 billion.

Sports highlights

Real Madrid Winger Gareth Bale ruled out of Wales World Cup Qualifiers

Real Madrid Winger, Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup Qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland through injury. The Welsh national had been a major doubt after missing Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Espanyol due to the calf muscle strain he suffered against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last Tuesday. And it has now been confirmed Bale will definitely not be available for the crucial qualifiers, dealing a major blow to Wales’ hopes of qualification.

Tottenham Forward Harry Kane is more than ready for World Cup Qualifiers, says Man City’s John Stones

Manchester City star and English team Centre-Back, John Stones says Harry Kane is raring to go and ready to continue his club form for England ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania. Kane has 13 goals so far this season despite not scoring during August and Stones is hoping the 24-year-old’s goalscoring form will help fire England to the World Cup in Russia.

England can win the World Cup in Russia, says team Forward Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford believes England are capable of winning the World Cup next summer. England are currently five points clear at the top of Group F and need just a point from their remaining two games against Slovenia and Lithuania to secure automatic qualification for the tournament. Currently ranked 15th in the world by FIFA, they have struggled at major tournaments for a number of years, but Rashford believes Gareth Southgate is building a squad that can compete for the top honours in Russia.