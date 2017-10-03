Afternoon business highlights – October 3 2017

Majid Al Futtaim to work with local farmers, manufacturers to stock new Carrefour hypermarket

Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East’s leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer, will collaborate with local manufacturers and farmers to sell their produce. The retailer is looking to stock over 30,000 items at the new Thika Road Mall Carrefour hypermarket. Majid Al Futtaim currently works with over 640 suppliers, local manufacturers, producers and farmers, which contributes to the overall economic growth in Kenya both directly and indirectly.

Microsoft to launch innovation centre in Nairobi

US-based multinational technology company Microsoft has launched a Policy Innovation Centre in Nairobi, making it the first in Africa. The company has also partnered with Strathmore University to construct the Microsoft Auditorium in the school’s Sir Thomas Moore Building, a move that is expected to digitally transform their law school. Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs for Microsoft Middle East and Africa Christopher Akiwumi says the new centre will provide a forum to foster dialogue, a discussion around policy issues that affect the biggest development challenges faced in the world today.

Real estate firm HFC redeems Ksh7.03 billion seven year bond on maturity

Integrated property and financial solutions provider, HF Group’s banking subsidiary HFC, redeemed in full its first tranche Medium Term Note (MTN) upon maturity on October 2. In 2010, the company raised Ksh7,030,900,000 under the 7 year Medium Term Note (MTN) whose programme size was Ksh10 billion. The total notes on a fixed rate of 8.5% per annum amount to Kshs. 5,865,400,000 while the total notes on floating rate are Ksh1,165,500,000. The floating rate notes were on a margin of 3% plus 182 day Treasury bill rate of the last auction immediately preceding the interest payment date subject to a minimum of 5% per annum and maximum of 9.5% per annum. Making the announcement, HFC Managing Director Sam Waweru said that the corporate bond would be redeemed in full upon its maturity this month.