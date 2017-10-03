Africa Nouveau festival returns for its second edition

Described as “The future of festivals on the continent” by Okayafrica, Africa Nouveau Festival is back for its 2nd edition with a fascinating weekend set up away from Nairobi between November 10th and 12th 2017 at Small World country club Athi River.

The festivals theme, Afrobubblegum, seeks to show that African music, film, fashion and art is from fun, fierce and fantastical, created simply for the love of it.

Key to making Africa Nouveau work are its core partners; Homeboyz Radio and the ‘British Council’s East Africa Arts’ programs that seeks to create skill share and networking opportunities between the creative community in the UK and East African with an intended outcome being the creation of new work for new audiences.

The creative director of Africa Nouveau, Muthoni Ndonga, says, “British Council is an instrumental partner in making the general festival experience come together, and very specifically, enabling the special focus on the fashion component and programming this year,” adding, “we are also pleased to have been put in a peer-to-peer learning environment with a festival in the UK, and together, we are working on a long term relationship to increase collaborations between UK and East African festival professionals. Finally, we look forward to the skill transfer between Kenyan, Ugandan and UK journalists covering arts and culture also fostered by the British Council.”

Over 2-days/2-nights, attendees will be immersed in multiple experiences, notably: The eternal music vibe divided into a live music stage and an after hours DJ stage, a film stage featuring film makers from across Africa delivered on a screen and on Virtual reality headsets, A style bazaar featuring products from fashion, accessories and home ware designers, a wellness zone featuring zumba and yoga classes and wholesome organic refreshments, a renew & recharge zone where festival attendees will create energy to charge phones by cycling, a fully serviced camping experience plus a host of food and drinks stalls.

Speaking on the choice to showcase Africa’s cool, sub-culture, genre-defying artists, Muthoni asserts, “All of the cool of the world is Africa. We have always been this way, but now the world knows it. Africa Nouveau is the melting pot for all that African creativity and the birthplace for the next globally-resounding work. For one weekend, we are suspending “reality” and immersing ourselves in our a highly imaginative, creative-utopia in the middle of the hills, sky, earth and the savannah plains to connect, re-charge and re-enegrize the continent and world with our creativity and skill.”

Unlike its past edition hosted in Nairobi, this year’s festival will be tucked away from the hustle of the city. Muthoni talks on why the festival’s management picked Athi River. “We want to be among the hills and the sky and the earth. We want to be in our true nature and escape the man-made cities and their mania.”