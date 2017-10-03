Uber partners with visa in new digital e commerce push across Africa

Uber and Visa are in a strategic agreement that aims to grow digital commerce across Africa.Under the agreement, Visa will work with its financial institution partners to set up their debit and credit portfolios for eCommerce. This will enable faster adoption of digital payments in the region, new revenue streams for banks and merchants, and create the platform for market leading digital companies like Uber to offer great app-based commercial experiences to more customers.

With the first launch in Nigeria in August this year, the new promotion is now available in Kenya. The promotion will initially run in collaboration with KCB bank, Cooperative bank, Equity bank and Barclays bank and aims to leverage both Visa and Uber’s technology platforms to encourage the use of electronic payments initially among consumers from these banks.

Uber constantly works towards ensuring a seamless and convenient app experience, and offering seamless and frictionless payment options to riders is a big part of this. The Uber/Visa partnership will ensure riders have more flexibility to pay in the way they are most comfortable, while enjoying free rides when they use their Visa card.

Loic Amado, Uber General Manager East Africa says, “Simple and convenient payments are an important aspect for Kenyans which is why we partner with companies like Visa, ensuring riders have access to payment options. Riders will now not only have these flexible payment choices, but can also accumulate free rides. This partnership benefits driver-partners to, increased rider demand means increased trips for drivers. Everyone wins.”

Sunny Walia, Visa General Manager for East Africa, said: “Visa’s purpose is to be the best way to pay and be paid, for everyone, everywhere. Everything we do as an organization aims to live up to this promise. Visa is always looking to align with like-minded brands who will help bring our cashless vision to life, and ensure that consumers have multiple payment options to best suit their everyday lives. Our partnership with Uber is no different – African consumers want great customer experiences; whether face-to-face, online, or in app, they want to live their lives without barriers. Uber and Visa are going to remove those barriers in Africa, making it easier and more convenient to pay for a ride, and help people get to where they want to be.”

During the promotion period, new riders in Kenya will get discounts off their first two rides. Existing riders who choose to pay with Visa will get a complimentary trip every sixth ride 2. All riders need to do is link their Visa card in the payment option of their Uber app before they initiate their trip. The offer runs until 2nd April 2018.