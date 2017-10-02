Sports highlights – October 2 2017

Newcastle hold Liverpool to a draw as Joselu cancels out Philippe Coutinho’s opener

Liverpool have now won just one of their last seven games as Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle frustrated them in a 1-1 draw on Super Sunday. In what was being billed as the ‘Benitez Derby’ – played in a unique atmosphere of both sets of fans singing Benitez’s name at St James’ Park – Philippe Coutinho’s stunning opener was cancelled out by Joselu. After seven games, Jurgen Klopp’s men are already seven points off the two Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League table, while Benitez remains unbeaten in five matches against his former employers.

Isco double secures much-needed home win for Real Madrid in clash against Espanyol

Real Madrid registered their first home win in La Liga this season as two Isco goals secured a routine 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday night. Zinedine Zidane’s side took the lead after 30 minutes at the Bernabeu as star performer Isco latched onto Cristiano Ronaldo’s through-ball before poking the ball under Pau Lopez.

Barcelona maintains perfect start as team scores 3 goals against Las Palmas

Barcelona maintained their flawless start to the season but their 3-0 victory over Las Palmas was overshadowed by events off the pitch. Sunday’s La Liga clash at the Camp Nou was initially postponed before being played behind closed doors due to safety concerns, as protests related to the Catalonian independence referendum gripped the city. Matters on the pitch were far less complicated in the end for Ernesto Valverde’s side as a Sergio Busquets goal and a Lionel Messi double overcame a stubborn Las Palmas outfit.