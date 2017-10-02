Patrick Kipng’eno targets international races after Ndakaini double

For one Patrick Kipng’eno from Bomet County, it was a rare case of returning to defend the title he won in the 2016 edition. He clocked 1:07.18 to win the race in Muranga County.

The 24-year-old had to use his mastery of the course to defeat Robert Kipkemboi, the 2016 Standard Chartered Marathon champion ( 1:07:34).

In the women’s race, Delvin Meringor won the race (1:16:10), beating Nancy Kimaiyo (1:16:57)