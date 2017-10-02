Patrick Kipng’eno targets international races after Ndakaini double

October 2, 2017 31 Views
Regarded as one of the most hilly and toughest courses, it is not often to see runners coming back after a triumph at the UAP Old Mutual Ndakaini Half Marathon.

For one Patrick Kipng’eno from Bomet County, it was a rare case of returning to defend the title he won in the 2016 edition. He clocked 1:07.18 to win the race in Muranga County.

The 24-year-old had to use his mastery of the course to defeat Robert Kipkemboi, the 2016 Standard Chartered Marathon champion ( 1:07:34).

In the women’s race,  Delvin Meringor won the race (1:16:10), beating Nancy Kimaiyo (1:16:57)

“I came well prepared for this race and I’m happy to have retained the title,” said Kipng’eno, who was using the race to prepare for his making a return from a nagging knee injury that put him out for the better part of this year.

“I decided to break but Kipkemboi failed to respond. I knew victory was mine after he wilted further,” said Kipng’eno, the Kisii 10km race champion.

“I think I am in a great shape to also defend my half marathon title during the Standard Chartered Marathon late next month.”

Kipkemboi, 29, was gracious in defeat but said the race proved key to his preparations for Porto Marathon on November 5.

“It’s obviously disappointing, this being the third time I am finishing second. I will keep on trying until I break the jinx,” said Kipkemboi, who also finished second during the Family Bank Half Marathon in Eldoret.

As for Kipng’eno, the target is now to venture into international races, though he could not give further details on specific races.

“I feel I am ready now to take on the world, Ndakaini is one of the toughest courses I have ever participated, I believe I am ready for tougher tests,” he stated.

