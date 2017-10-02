Newspaper summaries – October 2 2017

Daily Nation

IEBC reveals details of Sh2.4bn plan to end poll fraud

Elections officials will not be allowed to submit poll results without accompanying them with proof of signed forms in the October 26 repeat elections, a contract between the elections agency and French security firm OT-Morpho shows. This is among the steps the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, in the Sh2.4 billion agreement, is pushing, to seal the loopholes that resulted in the annulment of the August 8 presidential election by the Supreme Court.

Raila attacks Uhuru, terms defectors as selfish

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Sunday took his campaigns to Kakamega County where he discredited President Uhuru Kenyatta as an unworthy candidate. Mr Odinga said President Kenyatta has sought the help of political losers. Speaking in Mumias after attending service at ACK Mumias Diocese, Mr Odinga described his opponent as “desperate”, as they both prepare for a presidential rerun on October 26.

Envoys threaten travel bans to politicians derailing poll plans

Envoys have threatened travel bans against politicians who sow anarchy or impede preparations for the October 26 repeat elections. Sources within both Jubilee Party and Nasa did not divulge the details of the caution or the particular countries issuing it, but said the warning was the culmination of concerted efforts by the West to get the two sides talking and arrive at a middle ground on, among other things, how the repeat elections will be managed.

The Standard

President Uhuru Kenyatta warns NASA against causing chaos

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned the National Super Alliance (NASA) against causing chaos ahead of the repeat presidential poll slated for October 26. Through the State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, President Uhuru said on Sunday that NASA’s hardline stance on the election was hurting Kenya, indicating that he bears a constitutional responsibility of making the country safe and peaceful. The Head of State added that he would not let democracy be weakened by individuals who prefer threats instead of dialogue and peace.

I will not participate in repeat presidential election as announced by IEBC, says NASA leader Raila Odinga

The National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has reiterated that the coalition will not participate in the October 17 election as announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), as they have lost faith in the Commission. Raila indicated that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto will not force the Opposition into the polls with a faulty IEBC.

Hearings on proposed law changes begin amid standoff

Parliament’s Select Committee on proposed changes to the electoral laws is expected to begin public hearings amid criticism of the amendments. The committee has invited the public and various stakeholders to submit their memoranda ahead of the hearings scheduled to run until Thursday. National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has demanded an unconditional withdrawal of the changes before he can agree to participate in the repeat presidential election on October 26.

The Star

OT-Morpho starts formatting IEBC kits in new Sh2bn deal

French IT firm OT-Morpho has started re-configuring 40,883 KIEMS kits after sealing an additional Sh2.4 billion deal with the IEBC. The fresh agreement with the firm, which is at the centre of the Kenyan repeat election storm, was agreed on last Thursday night, after days of talks between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Paris-based company. The conclusion of talks and the formal signing of the contract paved the way for the firm to kick off the realignment of the election kits for the October 26 repeat presidential election.

Culture of opacity rife in Kenya – info survey

Kenyans are yet to enjoy the constitutional provision on the right to access information held by the state, a new report has said. The State of Right to Information in Africa 2017 says there exist social and capacity barriers that hinder the realisation of the citizen’s right to information. This is despite legislation being in place. According to Article 35 of the Constitution, every citizen has the right to access information held by the state and information held by another person and required for the exercise or protection of any right or fundamental freedom.

Jubilee and Nasa supporters headed for clash in City IEBC protest

Members of the ‘Nairobi Business Community’ group yesterday vowed to counter attempts by NASA supporters to disrupt business in the CBD, and defend the “unprotected” presidency of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Chairman Wilfred Kamau said the business community has in the past borne the brunt of NASA demonstrations and “subsequent violence” in Nairobi that has resulted in loss of property and lives, and they are not ready to watch demonstrators loot their businesses and attempt to ‘dethrone’ Uhuru. NASA will hold protests on Monday and Friday starting today to demand the resignation of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba before the October 26 repeat presidential election. The group accused NASA leaders and their supporters of disrupting business in the CBD during their protests because “they don’t own anything”.

Business Daily

Kenya kicks out Dane at centre of Narok land dispute

Immigration Services director Gordon Kihalangwa wants Peter Bonde Nielsen, a Dane at the centre of a vicious battle over the 67,000-acre Ol Donyo Laro Estate, out of Kenya, arguing that his stay in the country is “contrary to national interests”. In a letter to Mr Nielsen dated July 18, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Kihalangwa informed the Dane that his application for an investor’s permit had been rejected. Mr Nielsen has responded to the rejection letter with a petition at the High Court, arguing that the Immigration Services director was hoodwinked by his former business partners to cause his expulsion from the country as part of a scheme to lock him out of various real estate investments worth billions of shillings.

Entertainment, media revenue to hit Sh329bn in next 5 years

The revenue of Kenya’s entertainment and media sector is estimated to grow by 8.5 per cent over the next five years to hit Sh329 billion ($3.2 billion). A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report on the sector and media outlook 2017 – 2021, released last week, indicates that in 2016 the industry was worth Sh216 billion ($2.1 billion), up 13.6 per cent in 2015. Internet access was identified as the most established industry in Kenya, boasting one of the largest and highest growth rates to 2021.

New move to legalise export of plastic bags

High-level consultations are underway to allow firms that manufacture plastic bags for export to remain in business in a bid to save the Sh3 billion a year industry, representing 38 per cent of all sector export earnings. Statistics indicate that in 2016, sale of plastic bags earned Kenya Sh1.38 billion for 6,911.4 tonnes of sacks and bags from DRC Congo; Sh731.7 million for 3,826.8 tonnes (Burundi), Sh354 million from 1,379 tonnes (Comoros Island) and 1,192 tonnes worth Sh316 million from Mozambique. Other countries receiving Kenyan products include South Sudan, Uganda, Malawi, Somalia, Zambia, Madagascar, Colombia, Ethiopia, India, Djibouti, Denmark, Tanzania, Chad, Switzerland and America.