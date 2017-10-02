News headlines

News highlights

Public assured of security ahead of today’s NASA demos

Kenyans have been assured that there will be security ahead of today’s National Super Alliance (NASA) protests against the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC). NASA leaders have called for nationwide anti-IEBC demos scheduled to take place later today. State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu stated on Sunday that the protesters will be permitted to hold peaceful demonstrations but that action will be taken against those who resort to violence.

Raila slams Jubilee, rallies supporters in Western Kenya

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has renewed his efforts to woo voters from Western Kenya. The NASA chief said his party will “keep marching on towards victory in Busia County”. Speaking over the weekend, Raila implied that vvoters were not willing to put up with five more years of the Jubilee administration’s rule. He stated that his party will not relent as he and his supporters work towards a free and fair election which he said is a prerequisite for the rule of law and just governance.

Education Ministry to decide on national examination protocols ahead of Oct 26 vote

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will this morning chair a meeting on securing this year’s national examinations. Both the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations require substantial deployment of security officers. The tests begin just days after the October 26 repeat presidential election, which also requires massive police deployment.

Business highlights

Troubled Nakumatt shuts down Junction Mall branch

Nakumatt has announced the closure of its Junction Mall branch located along Nairobi’s Ngong Road. The closure comes after the franchise shut down two branches; one at the NextGen Mall on Mombasa Road and the other at the Thika Road Mall (TRM) in Nairobi. The Junction Mall’s management said that the supermarket will be closed to the public from 0ctober 1, 2017 and no trading will be permitted at the premises.

Botswana based retailer to open 22 supermarkets in Kenya

Choppies Enterprises, a Botswana-based supermarket chain has announced plans to enter the Kenyan market with 22 new branches. Choppies East Africa Executive Director Vijay Kumar said the new stores will be spread across all major towns across the country. Speaking during an inspection tour of the upcoming Kiambu Mall scheduled to be opened in December, Kumar said the retailer is looking to cash in on the current crisis facing the retail sector.

NTSA set to roll out smart driving licences out this month

More than 100,000 of the government’s smart cards have been made in readiness for distribution to motorists starting with first time drivers, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said. NTSA Director-General Francis Meja said the smart licenses will launched this month. The cards will contain an ‘instant fine’ feature which can be activated once a given traffic offence case in concluded.

Sports highlights

Newcastle hold Liverpool to a draw as Joselu cancels out Philippe Coutinho’s opener

Liverpool have now won just one of their last seven games as Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle frustrated them in a 1-1 draw on Super Sunday. In what was being billed as the ‘Benitez Derby’ – played in a unique atmosphere of both sets of fans singing Benitez’s name at St James’ Park – Philippe Coutinho’s stunning opener was cancelled out by Joselu. After seven games, Jurgen Klopp’s men are already seven points off the two Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League table, while Benitez remains unbeaten in five matches against his former employers.

Isco double secures much-needed home win for Real Madrid in clash against Espanyol

Real Madrid registered their first home win in La Liga this season as two Isco goals secured a routine 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday night. Zinedine Zidane’s side took the lead after 30 minutes at the Bernabeu as star performer Isco latched onto Cristiano Ronaldo’s through-ball before poking the ball under Pau Lopez.

Barcelona maintains perfect start as team scores 3 goals against Las Palmas

Barcelona maintained their flawless start to the season but their 3-0 victory over Las Palmas was overshadowed by events off the pitch. Sunday’s La Liga clash at the Camp Nou was initially postponed before being played behind closed doors due to safety concerns, as protests related to the Catalonian independence referendum gripped the city. Matters on the pitch were far less complicated in the end for Ernesto Valverde’s side as a Sergio Busquets goal and a Lionel Messi double overcame a stubborn Las Palmas outfit.