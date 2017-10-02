Nakumatt denies wrongdoing in Junction Mall saga

Nakumatt has issued a formal statement to inform its customers, stakeholders and the general public about the recent developments at its Junction branch.

The retailer said today that after posting a fraudulent and misleading public notice, the directors and managers of the Junction Mall prevented the retailer’s operators from accessing the premises. The retailer has since demanded that Junction Mall immediately provide its operators with continued access to the premises to enable them to continue to trade and to “desist from the predatory behavior.”

Nakumatt issued the following statement:

“As has been reported in the media, in the wee hours of Saturday night, the directors and managers of the Junction Mall illegally, deceitfully and using trickery, locked our premises in breach of our existing lease arrangements (including relying on a superseded and terminated surrender). After posting a fraudulent and misleading public notice, the directors and managers prevented us from accessing our premises and exercising our legal and constitutional right to peaceable enjoyment of the premises and trading.

By way of background, on 15 September 2017, we entered into an agreement with the Junction (“Agreement”) which provided, amongst other things, that in the event that Nakumatt:

Pays KES 20M to the Junction on or before the Surrender Date; and

Demonstrates to the reasonable satisfaction of the Junction that it is taking verifiable steps before the Surrender Date to restock the premises to previous levels of normal trading by 1 December 2017 , the Junction agrees that it shall not enforce the provisions of the Surrender and the Surrender shall stand terminated and be of no legal effect.

Nakumatt has clearly complied with the contents of the Agreement, specifically:

we have paid KES 20M to the Junction;

we have taken verifiable steps to ensure that the premises are adequately restocked by 1 December 2017, including by providing approximately KES 64M of stock to the branch. In this regard, we met with the directors and managers of the Junction Mall led by director Andrew Ndegwa and the MD of Knight Frank Ben Woodhams on 25 September 2017 to demonstrate to them the restocking plan that we had initiated and that was building up to achieve full stocking by 1 December 2017 . The directors and managers wished us well in this endeavor;

. The directors and managers wished us well in this endeavor; following the meeting, on 28 September 2017, we wrote to confirm to the Junction Mall that the surrender had, in accordance with its terms, terminated and we demanded its return to us for destruction as per the terms of the Agreement; and

we were waiting for the return of the surrender instrument and were therefore surprised by the unexpected turn of events.

The Junction Mall’s underhand actions on Saturday night, including locking the branch and publicizing a fraudulent and misleading notice claiming that the premises have been surrendered by Nakumatt, are clearly contrary to the terms of the Agreement, illegal and of utmost bad faith.

As highlighted in the public domain, we have embarked on a structured process of turning around our business and this high handed action of the directors and managers of the Junction Mall cannot be allowed to stall this process. We note that the action of the Junction Mall has hurt our employees, suppliers and customers at a time when there is a general slowdown of the economy. We have, in the above circumstances, demanded that Junction Mall immediately provide us with continued access to our premises to enable us to continue to trade and to desist from the predatory behavior. As this has not happened as at the time of issuing this statement, we are taking urgent action to protect our legal and constitutional rights.

In the interim, we would like to thank our employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders for their continued support.”