High Court issues restraining order against Junction Limited

The High Court has this afternoon issued a restraining order against Junction Limited.
The order issued by Commercial Division Judge Joseph Onguto under a certificate of urgency restrains Junction Limited, its Directors, servants, among others from closing or interfering with the smooth operations at Nakumatt Junction.
The order by Justice Onguto has directed Junction Limited to provide unlimited access to Nakumatt Holdings ahead of an inter partes hearing set for 16th October 2017.
Earlier in the day, Nakumatt Holdings through its Managing Director Atul Shah had moved to court seeking the restraining orders.
In his affidavit filed through Iseme Kamau and Maema Advocates, Shah reiterated that the Directors and Managers of the Junction Mall had illegally, deceitfully and using trickery, locked its Nakumatt Junction branch in breach of an existing lease arrangement.
The Junction Mall’s action to unilaterally close Nakumatt’s branch at the shopping complex had served to hurt the retailer’s employees, suppliers and customers at a time when there is a general slowdown of the economy, according to Shah.
A closure at this juncture, Shah said, will only serve to frustrate ongoing efforts to turn around Nakumatt’s business.
“The Junction Mall’s underhand actions on Saturday night, including locking the branch and publicizing a fraudulent and misleading notice claiming that the premises have been surrendered by Nakumatt, are clearly contrary to the terms of the Agreement, illegal and of utmost bad faith,” Shah pleaded to the court.
You might also like
KRA, NTSA in search for 112 luxury vehicles alleged to have tax issues
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in partnership with National Transport and Safety Authority says they are in search of 112 luxury vehicles purported to have tax evasion issues. KRA in
Business News Highlights
State partners with AUC in renewed push to boost agriculture investments in Kenya The Kenyan Government has launched a critical phase in its ambitious agriculture development strategy. The move came
Sons born with fertility treatment ‘inherit problem
Boys born to fathers who needed help conceiving have poorer sperm quality as adults than peers conceived without help, a study suggests. The study, in Human Reproduction, looked at men
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!