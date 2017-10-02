Evening news headlines

News highlights

Court order bans Uhuru team from advertising government achievements

The Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) has been restrained from publishing any adverts in regard to government achievements pending determination of a case in which a lobby group is seeking information on how much the State spent on the same in the run up to August 8 General Elections. Judge Chacha Mwita issued the directive today when the matter lodged by Katiba Institute came up for mention and further directions. Justice Mwita has stopped the PDU from publishing the adverts popularly known as #GOKDelivers on print, electronic media or on billboards until November 11 when the case will be heard.

Protests will not stop the October Presidential election, Jubilee party tells NASA coalition

The Jubilee party, through its leader President Uhuru Kenyatta, has today said that no one will be allowed to stifle Kenyans’ right to express their will through the ballot box. The Head of State says protests will not stop the October 26 election. The President urged Members of Parliament to proceed with the proposed amendments to the electoral laws, saying that was a sure way of sealing loopholes that could subvert the will of the people. Kenyatta spoke today when he addressed more than 15,000 women grassroots leaders, the largest gathering of women witnessed at State House, Nairobi, before.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua slams police for bribery

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has accused police officers of engaging in acts of corruption. The lawmaker singled out Karatina Police Station stating that some officers have turned graft into a business,. Speaking to a gathering of security agencies and stakeholders, he cited an incident on Saturday night where about 50 youths were rounded up in a swoop only to be released after parting with Ksh1,000 each.

Business highlights

AfDB approves Ksh20.6 billion to IDC to support industrialisation projects in Africa.

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a private sector multi-currency line of credit of US$100 million (Ksh10.3 billion) and 1.3 billion (about Ksh10 billion) South African Rands to Industrial Development Corporation Plc (IDC) of South Africa. The operation will support industrialization projects in both South Africa and other Regional Member Countries (RMCs). IDC is South Africa’s pre-eminent development finance institution (DFI), owned by the South African government. Its mandate is to promote industrialization in Africa by investing in, and developing the industrial base of South Africa and other RMS, thereby helping to scale-up the AfDB’ s High 5 agenda, particularly “Industrialize Africa”. Fifty percent of the funding (the rand tranche) will be used for projects in South Africa and the balance (the USD tranche) will be directed to regional projects in Mozambique, Malawi, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Mauritius, Swaziland and Sudan.

You are hurting Kenya’s economy, KEPSA tell volatile politicians

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has warned politicians over their harmful political rhetoric. The lobby says private sector players have a duty to speak out when their actions are a threat to the country’s economic well-being. The lobby has today called for civility from leaders and Kenya’s security agencies. The United Nations World Food Programme is cutting food rations by 30% for more than 400,000 refugees living in camps in Kenya due to insufficient funding. The UN body said today that it needed US$28.5 million (Ksh2.9 billion) to cover the food assistance needs of the 420,000 refugees living in the camps for the next six months.

Sports highlights

England Goalkeeper Joe Hart says he has failed in his England career until now

Goalkeeper Joe Hart says he has “failed” in his England career until now. Reflecting on his international career to date, Hart told a podcast that: “It was something I didn’t need to dream about – because I didn’t think it was possible. “The next thing after that is to do something with your England career and make it matter. I have failed up until now so I need to change that.” Hart is one of four goalkeepers in the squad for the final World Cup Qualifiers with Slovenia on Thursday and Lithuania on Sunday, alongside Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Fraser Forster.

Coach Pep Guardiola says Barcelona should not have played amid referendum violence

Pep Guardiola believes Sunday’s match between Barcelona and Las Palmas should not have gone ahead. The former Barca boss has also called on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to answer questions after violent scenes broke out during Catalonia’s unofficial independence referendum. Amid that backdrop of rising tensions in the city, Barca had attempted to get their fixture with Las Palmas postponed but, after seeing their request rejected by La Liga, ended up playing the match behind closed doors, winning 3-0.

Boxing champ Dillian Whyte says he will put rival Joseph Parker to sleep

Dillian Whyte says he will put Joseph Parker “to sleep” if he secures a shot at the WBO heavyweight champion. The Brixton man is waiting to find out his next fight and last week challenged WBC title holder Deontay Wilder after his opponent Luis Ortiz failed a drug test. But Whyte is also eager to face Joseph Parker, with reports in New Zealand suggesting his promoter Eddie Hearn has started fight negotiations, and the ‘Body Snatcher’ is confident he would claim the WBO belt with a crushing knockout.