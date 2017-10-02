Consumers turn to online shopping for better quality and lower prices

The biggest reason that Kenyans are shopping online is to take advantage of the superior quality of products and competitive pricing, a new survey released by Jumia Kenya has shown.

Other factors mentioned include the wide variety of products available and the convenience of having them delivered to one’s home.

Speaking during the launch of Jumia’s Price Hero Campaign Managing Director, Sam Chappatte said: “Our customers are increasingly faced with empty shelves in their closest retailer or the uncertainty of making their purchases in the open market, where it is hard to be sure what you are buying.”

"Buying low quality products is a risk – as it can end up costing you more. Our job at Jumia is to curate the biggest range of quality products from trusted sources, and to make these available at the best price in the market. Next week we will walk the talk. Over the course of next week’s Price Hero campaign, if you find any of our most popular products cheaper at our major competitors we will reimburse you twice the difference!" Jumia’s Price Hero Campaign Managing Director, Sam Chappatte

The Price Hero campaign will run from 2nd to 9th October and will see Jumia customers shop for deals of up to 50% off on selected categories including home appliances, mobile phones, electronics and groceries.

“We’ve identified a selection of 40 products to chose from, including the iPhone 8, Playstation 4, and Samsung 32” TV. Jumia has warehoused over 1000 bail of Tuskys 2KG sugar which will retail for 40% off from Ksh260 to Ksh199,” said Chappatte

As part of the “lowest price guaranteed” commitment across the country, the online retailer has promised to refund twice the difference on selected items purchased on Jumia within the period if found at a cheaper price from a selection of other outlets.

Online retailers like Jumia sell cheaper than other retailers because products come directly from the manufacturers thus eliminating the middlemen. They do not incur expensive rental costs that have brought other retailers to their knees.

Partners taking part in the campaign include Tuskys, Samsung, Unilever, Chandaria, Fero, Hotpoint, Ramtons and Mika for exclusive deals on Jumia during the campaign.