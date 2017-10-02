Business highlights – October 2 2017

Kenyans warm up to mobile money, spend Ksh692 billion on goods using innovative platforms

Ksh692.1 billion out of Ksh1.2 trillion worth of 480.5 million mobile money transfers were through commerce platforms, statistics from the Communications Authority of Kenya have shown. This means that more than half the money sent through mobile phones between April and June this year went to paying for goods and services,

Botswana based retailer to open 22 supermarkets in Kenya

Choppies Enterprises, a Botswana-based supermarket chain has announced plans to enter the Kenyan market with 22 new branches. Choppies East Africa Executive Director Vijay Kumar said the new stores will be spread across all major towns across the country. Speaking during an inspection tour of the upcoming Kiambu Mall scheduled to be opened in December, Kumar said the retailer is looking to cash in on the current crisis facing the retail sector.

NTSA set to roll out smart driving licences this month

More than 100,000 of the government’s smart cards have been made in readiness for distribution to motorists starting with first time drivers, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said. NTSA Director-General Francis Meja said the smart licenses will launched this month. The cards will contain an ‘instant fine’ feature which can be activated once a given traffic offence case in concluded.