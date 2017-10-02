Afternoon sports highlights – October 2 2017

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique ready to quit Spain if bosses don’t want him over Catalan vote

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique admits he is ready to quit the Spanish national team having offered his support for Catalan independence. La Liga leaders Barca beat struggling Las Palmas 3-0 behind closed doors after a request to have the game postponed due to local turmoil amid the Catalonia independence referendum was rejected. Pique spoke passionately about his views on the issue after the game, and said if the Spanish FA do not want him with the national side, he will step aside.

Manchester United Striker Romelu Lukaku due in Los Angeles court for July arrest

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is due in court in Los Angeles today, after he was arrested over an excessive noise complaint following repeated warnings from police in July. The Belgium international was cited for a misdemeanour after five verbal warnings at a Beverley Hills home where he was staying earlier in the summer.

Inter Milan cool interest in Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and and Alexis Sanchez’s contracts are expiring at the end of the season and Arsenal will likely face pressure to cash in on at least one during the January window. Inter Milan’s chairman Erik Thohir confirmed the club’s interest in Ozil last week. However, it has since emerged that Inter Milan are not planning a winter bid for Ozil, since they believe he will not leave Arsenal in January, according to sporting director Piero Ausilio