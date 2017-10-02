Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Police clash with NASA protesters in Kisum

Anti-IEBC protesters in Kondele, Kisumu have this morning clashed with police officers. The confrontation led to the paralysis of public transportation as business owners kept their premises shuttered. The demonstrators resorted to pelting the officers with stoned who in turn responded by firing in the air and lobbing tear gas. The county residents took to the streets in support of Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s demand for reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission before a fresh presidential poll can be held as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Uhuru, Ruto to hold strategic State House meeting

Jubilee party leader and current President Uhuru Kenyatta, along with his Deputy William Ruto, will host a women’s meeting at State House today. The women mobilised from the 47 counties are to form a grass-roots network for the Jubilee party campaigns. They will also form part of the agents who’ll be stationed in all polling stations during the repeat polls on October 26.

Western Kenya is my stronghold, not yours, Raila tells Jubilee party

Raila Odinga has told President Uhuru Kenyatta that voters from Western Kenya are loyal to his party, the National Super Alliance (NASA). Raila has dismissed NASA defectors led by former MPs Paul Otuoma (Funyula), Ababu Namwamba (Budalang’i), Alfred Khang’ati (Bungoma governorship seat) and former Speaker of the National Assembly Kenneth Marende saying they were only out to satisfy their selfish ambitions.

Business highlights

Junction Mall managers illegally closed down premises, says Nakumatt

Nakumatt Holdings has issued a formal statement to inform its customers, stakeholders and the general public about the recent developments at its Junction branch. Nakumatt said in a statement today that after posting a fraudulent and misleading public notice, the directors and managers of the Junction Mall prevented the retailer’s operators from accessing the premises. The retailer has ince demanded that Junction Mall immediately provide its operators with continued access to the premises to enable them to continue to trade and to “desist from the predatory behavior.”

Mobile commerce and data uptake on the rise, CA report shows

Payment of goods and service through the mobile money transfer platforms hit Ksh692 Billion in the three months to June, the latest sector statistics report by Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) indicates. The value of Ksh692 billion is quite significant compared to Ksh102 billion in December 2015, when the industry regulator first captured these statistics in its quarterly reports. The number of mobile commerce transactions stood at 316.5 million. Person to person transfers were valued at Ksh541.8 billion. The report covering April/June 2017, indicates that the number of mobile money subscriptions stood at 28.0 million while the number of agents was registered at 180,657. During the quarter under review a total of 480.5 million transactions (withdrawals and deposits) valued at KSh. 1.2 trillion were made.

Sports highlights

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku due in Los Angeles court for July arrest

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is due in court in Los Angeles on Monday, after he was arrested over an excessive noise complaint following repeated warnings from police in July. The Belgium international was cited for a misdemeanour after five verbal warnings at a Beverley Hills home where he was staying earlier in the summer.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique ready to quit Spain if bosses don’t want him over Catalan vote

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique admits he is ready to quit the Spanish national team having offered his support for Catalan independence. La Liga leaders Barca beat struggling Las Palmas 3-0 behind closed doors after a request to have the game postponed due to local turmoil amid the Catalonia independence referendum was rejected. Pique spoke passionately about his views on the issue after the game, and said if the Spanish FA do not want him with the national side, he will step aside.

Inter Milan cool interest in Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and and Alexis Sanchez’s contracts are expiring at the end of the season and Arsenal will likely face pressure to cash in on at least one during the January window. Inter Milan’s chairman Erik Thohir confirmed the club’s interest in Ozil last week. However, it has since emerged that Inter Milan are not planning a winter bid for Ozil, since they believe he will not leave Arsenal in January, according to sporting director Piero Ausilio